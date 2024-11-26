Rome: This week, the global community of airport innovators, start-ups, visionary thinkers, researchers and top tech minds gathers at Rome Fiumicino Airport for AIRPORTS INNOVATE 2024 . The conference, organised jointly by ACI EUROPE, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East and ACI World, and hosted by Aeroporti di Roma, will chart the future of air travel, pooling innovative solutions, groundbreaking tools and know-how from across the globe.

Key topics on the agenda include:

Unlocking the potential of Generative AI,

Identifying new tools and solutions boosting airports’ sustainability efforts,

Innovations enhancing operations and passenger experience,

Future-proofing of HR practices,

Data- and AI-driven forecasting,

Advanced Air Mobility,

The future of energy at airports.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma commented “Innovation lies at the core of Aeroporti di Roma’s DNA, with our ‘open innovation’ model setting a benchmark in the aviation industry and fostering collaboration with hundreds of startups worldwide. Hosting this year’s ACI AIRPORTS INNOVATE at Rome Fiumicino Airport is both an honor and a testament to our commitment to shaping the airport of the future. This event provides the perfect platform to exchange ideas, share our expertise, and harness collective creativity to reimagine the future of air travel with the global airport community.”

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said: “Innovation is no longer a luxury but a necessity for airports in today’s fast-evolving aviation landscape. As passenger expectations shift, the need for forward-thinking solutions becomes more critical. With Asian travelers being the most tech-savvy worldwide, the demand for advanced, seamless travel experiences continues to rise. Airports Innovate brings together this global momentum, showcasing how innovation is driving efficiency, enhancing passenger experiences, and setting new standards for the industry.”

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) serves as the voice of 132 airport members, operating 617 airports across 46 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East is head-quartered in Hong Kong and has a Middle East office in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders.