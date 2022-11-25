Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the 2023 edition of Breakbulk Middle East (BBME) is all set to bring the region’s breakbulk and project cargo service providers under one roof. Taking place on 13 – 14 February 2023, the region’s only event dedicated to the breakbulk and project cargo industry will cover a series of significant themes, and looks forward to the participation of leading industry experts.

Capitalising on its long-standing history of successful editions, BBME 2023 has attracted the trust and support of some of the biggest names in the sector such as, DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports, AMSteel, DHL IP, ADNOC L&S, DSV, QTerminals, Hareket, Bureau Veritas, and TT Club, to name a few.

A business hub

As the world continues its progress in its return to normalcy, the industry is flooded with opportunities that must be highlighted, and solutions that should be adopted. BBME will play a significant role in this regard by connecting global industry players, who can contribute to the industry’s success by sharing their latest solutions, offerings, and innovative ideas with one another.

Mohammad Jaber, Managing Director, Air & Sea and COO DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi said: "As a company that manages significant volumes of inbound at Abu Dhabi Ports & terminals, we truly understand the significance of reliable and advanced shipping and logistics solutions. Over the years, BBME has proven to serve as an ideal platform for us to network with existing and potential clients, discuss key matters of concern, and strike valuable business deals with entities working towards similar goals as us. Having some of the most renowned industry experts from around the globe talk about pressing issues in the sector will certainly provide insightful solutions. Through these ground-breaking solutions, BBME will provide industry players such as ourselves the opportunity to reiterate the UAE’s leading position in the project cargo sector, and enable the nation to raise the standards of the industry globally.”

Andy Tite, Vice President, Global Business Development & Commercial Director Industrial Projects, DHL IP said: “DHL Industrial Projects is extremely pleased to be exhibiting at BBME in 2023, with comprehensive coverage throughout the entire Middle East and Africa Region we are very much looking forward to connecting with our existing valued clients and sub-contractors and to make new connections. The Break Bulk events are always a catalyst for positive engagement in our industry through their informative workshops and panel discussions and during this event we look forward to engaging on our comprehensive existing service provision and sharing DHL Industrial Projects innovations and future strategies in relation to sustainability, digitalisation and industry growth.”

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East highlighted, “The 2022 edition of BBME successfully attracted over 3300 attendees, more than 2100 companies, and 96 exhibitors. With a 25 per cent expansion in our exhibition floor, we look forward to adding on to these numbers significantly. Considering the kind of support we have received from some of the most renowned industry players, we are confident that we will be able to host our largest and so far, the most successful Middle East Event.”