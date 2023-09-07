Incheon – The Airports Council International (ACI) annual Customer Experience Global Summit successfully concludes in Incheon, Republic of Korea, with key highlights for the global airport community and the world’s passengers.

This year’s premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience was hosted by Incheon International Airport and had as its theme “Empowering the airport community for a customer-centric culture.”

Key highlights from the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit included:

Over 500 delegates in attendance including government officials, airport and aviation executives, and customer experience experts.

ASQ Training, Workshop, and Forum, including an executive workshop series by Luc Mayrand, Vice President Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

14 Summit sessions with over 45 C-suite speakers covering timely topics such as leadership, the role of IT, the human experience, airport groups, revenue generation and travel retail.

144 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards won by 75 airports celebrated. ACI World’s annual ASQ Awards recognize airport excellence in customer experience worldwide based on data from ASQ’s renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys.

Announcement of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as host of the 2024 ACI Customer Experience Global Summit.

ASQ Awards Ceremony

The Summit’s Gala Dinner held the prestigious ASQ Awards Ceremony, delivered in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus—the winners of which were announced earlier this year.

The ASQ program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. Compared to other programs in the aviation industry, it is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport—direct from the traveller—rating their satisfaction on the day of travel.

From over 465,000 surveys collected in 2022, 144 awards have been won by 75 airports around the world. The awards categories include the perennial Best Airports by Size (passengers per year) and Region, as well as new categories introduced this year to reflect the evolution of passenger needs.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as 2024 host

At the Summit’s Closing and Handover Ceremony, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) was announced as the host of the 2024 ACI Customer Experience Global Summit. The event taking place from 24–26 September 2024 will convene in Atlanta, U.S., and is set to welcome global and regional airport CEOs, industry leaders, regulators, and dignitaries.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “As the curtains fall on yet another successful ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, it is clear that airports are prioritizing the passenger experience, and in turn, a more sustainable future for the industry, travellers and communities worldwide. We gained valuable insights and strengthened connections with a like-minded airport community committed to cultivating a customer-centric culture through strategy and action.

“We are thrilled to announced that next year’s Summit will be hosted by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As the world’s busiest airport for total passenger traffic in 2022—welcoming over 93 million passengers that year—their unique perspectives on customer and employee experience promises to be a learning experience for all in attendance.”

"We are honored to have been chosen as the host for the 2024 ACI Customer Experience Global Summit,” said ATL General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. “This is a significant moment for Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and we are thrilled to welcome global leaders in the aviation industry to Atlanta. This summit is a testament to our commitment to enhancing passenger and employee experiences, and we look forward to sharing our unique perspectives while learning from our colleagues."

-Ends-

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

