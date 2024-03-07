Dubai, UAE: Following the success of the first Bold Conversations hosted in Dubai in 2022 the programme returned to the city for its second installation on Tuesday 5th March, 2024 at the stunning Eugène Eugène restaurant.

Bold by Veuve Clicquot is an international programme designed for more inclusion, more impact and greater visibility for women. It aims to shine a light on the women who inspire others and in turn, bolster a generation of brave female leaders, by giving them a voice.

Accordingly, the second edition of Bold Conversations in Dubai brought together female visionaries, industry leaders and entrepreneurs, for an afternoon of discussions and networking opportunities.

Guests heard from a panel of inspirational and multi-awarded women who shared their life experiences and offered practical advice. The panel included Jaime Simpson (General Manager Jumeirah Mina A’Salam), Monica Arango (Founder & Creative Director C’est Ici Design), Sahar Milani (Founder & Creative Brand Director Sorshaa), Trisha Henault (Executive Pastry Chef previously at 25 Hours Hotel, Bulgari Hotel) and Lynn Lin (Creator and Co-Owner of Electric Pawn Shop), with Miriam Llano (Founder & Managing Director Amphora Marketing) as moderator.

Knowledge is power: the Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer

The discussion was sparked by some of the findings of the latest Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer. This is a study that maps out the current state of female entrepreneurship, identifying common prejudices and looking at mental and structural barriers to overcome.

The UAE was included for the very first time in this year’s Barometer study and key findings show an encouraging level of equality in entrepreneurship in the region, as well as a good balance in terms of financial incomes. There is a wealth of visible female role models and a sense of resilience and fearlessness.

However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as the perception around how women are balancing female entrepreneurship with family life.

Key statistics include:

87% of women agree that, to become an entrepreneur, it’s important to have a role model to look up to.

66% of female entrepreneurs say that it’s much harder for a woman than a man to balance work and family life as an entrepreneur.

60% of women say that they avoid being in a situation where they could fail.

40% of aspiring female entrepreneurs recognize that building a business is riskier for women than for men.

Full study available on www.veuveclicquot.com/en-int/bold-international-barometer-2023?oag=true

Visibility is the starting point: Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Data Base

The Bold Conversations event provided the opportunity to introduce Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Data Base, the first global open database to register and make visible every woman entrepreneur on the planet. In a fast-moving world, one thing stays the same: women entrepreneurs still need greater visibility and presence, especially in the media. The Bold Open Data Base allows journalists, researchers and investors to search for women entrepreneurs with diverse profiles, across all sectors and businesses of every size around the world.

Information on the Bold Open Data Base can be found on: www.boldopendatabase.com/en - UAE women entrepreneurs are welcome to register.

Carole Bildé, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and International Director of the Bold Programme - Veuve Clicquot, commented: “We are delighted to be returning to Dubai to host our second Bold Conversations in the region. Our aim as always is to increase the visibility of female entrepreneurs and it was an honour to welcome so many inspiring women for an afternoon of debate in an iconic Dubai venue.”

The panel of speakers shared heartfelt experiences and meaningful advice around work-life balance, resilience and how to overcome the fear of failure, which resonated with the full-house audience from different industries.

Jaime Simpson, multi-awarded GM of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and a recognised voice about women and work-life balance in a demanding industry: “It was such an insightful event, sharing the platform with bold and powerful women, I hope my experience inspired a few.”

Sahar Milani, former Head of Marketing in major Retail groups who is now the Founder and Brand Director of Sorshaa: “I loved being part of the Bold Conversations as it feels meaningful, impactful and it’s a great platform for the change makers of this generation and beyond.”

Lynn Lin, Creator and Co-owner of Electric Pawn Shop who overcame the destruction of her previous awarded bar in Beirut: “I really enjoyed sharing with different women who have different backgrounds and real experiences. All of us were connected, with a very well balanced mix.”

About Veuve Clicquot

Established in 1772, is a globally renowned champagne house known for its dedication to entrepreneurship, innovation, and the empowerment of women. The Bold Conversations exemplifies Veuve Clicquot's commitment to fostering meaningful discussions and driving positive change.

About Bold by Veuve Clicquot

Bold by Veuve Clicquot is a program designed to help improve inclusion, impact, and visibility. Built through key events across the world all year long, Bold by Veuve Clicquot supports women entrepreneurs and gives them a voice, encouraging future generations to be even more audacious. Bold, in response to society’s evolution since 1972. The models of women’s success are no longer confined to the business world. Bold to better understand the personality and strength of these daring women. Bold to think about inspiration beyond a purely business dimension. To better understand these women with multiple backgrounds and achievements who have become an inspiration for other women in all fields.