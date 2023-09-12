“Thinking Art. Artists as Writers from the UAE'' is an exhibition featuring artworks by Hassan Sharif, Dr. Najjat Makki, Dr. Mohammad Yousif, Nujoom Alghanem, Abdallah Alsaadi, Ali Al Abdan and Nasir Nasrallah

“33 Songs, 99 Words” Exhibition by Sawsan Al Bahar, presents a large-scale, multimedia installation with 330 printed sheets

Sharjah, UAE: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has opened two new exhibitions, titled “Thinking Art: Artists as Writers from the UAE” and “33 Songs, 99 Words”, at the Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah - a non-profit creative initiative by Shurooq that supports the region’s emerging and established artists.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikha Nawar Al Qassimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, writer and founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation; HE Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta in UAE; HE Mr. Assaf Doumit, the Lebanese Consul General at the Lebanese Consulate in Dubai; HE Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Muslim, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute; HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Heritage and Art Sector, Ministry of Culture and Youth; Dr Nina Heydemann, Director of Maraya Art Centre; Salem Al Juneibi, Former President of the Emirates Fine Arts Society; and several renowned artists in the cultural and artistic scene from the UAE and beyond.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured the two exhibitions, gaining insights into the artistic vision of key Emirati artists who are being celebrated by the two exhibitions. “Thinking Art” features artworks of seven of the UAE’s fine-art movement pioneers, namely, Hassan Sharif, Dr. Najjat Makki, Dr. Mohammad Yousif, Nujoom Alghanem, Abdallah Alsaadi, Ali Al Abdan and Nasir Nasrallah. The Shurooq Chairperson also explored the relationship that Syrian/Palestinian artist, Sawsan Al Bahar has built between the visual and the auditory expression transferred from folk songs into the visual art space in the exhibition titled “33 Songs, 99 Words”.

Thinking Art: Artists as Writers from the UAE, curated by Dr. Noha Farran

Supervised by Salem Al Juneibi and curated by Dr. Noha Farran, this exhibition pays tribute to the artistic prowess of seven established Emirati artists and authors, providing a glimpse into their diverse talents and creative processes. Through an exploration of their written works, visitors are granted profound insights into the thoughts, inspirations, and motivations that lie behind the captivating artworks showcased.

“Thinking Art” seamlessly blends archival material, extensive academic research, video interviews with the artists, and an impressive display of their artworks and publications. This amalgamation offers a unique perspective on the interconnected roles of artists as both creators and writers.

“Thinking Art: Artists as Writers from the UAE” stands as a testament to the profound impact of culture and education on art and provides a valuable resource for art enthusiasts, researchers, and anyone eager to comprehend the vibrant art landscape of the UAE.

The artworks on display reflect the artists’ personal narratives, thoughts, and emotions, bringing forth a rich tapestry of cultural perspectives and storytelling techniques.

Organised by the Emirates Fine Arts Society (EFAS) and hosted at Maraya Art Centre, this exhibition exemplifies their unwavering dedication to nurturing creativity and advancing artistic pursuits in the UAE, making it a truly remarkable exhibition.

Dr. Noha, curator of the exhibition stated: “The primary objective of this exhibition is to showcase the remarkable artistic and intellectual capabilities of Emirati artists, who are not only accomplished creators but also accomplished writers. It seeks to illuminate the captivating interplay between creative expression and ideas.”

Salem Al Juneibi, Secretary General and former Chairman of the Emirates Fine Arts Society remarked: “This exhibition offers a distinctive opportunity to delve into art and explore the invaluable educational resources and insights that have shaped the cultural and artistic landscape in the region. We extend our deepest appreciation to Maraya Art Centre for graciously hosting this event.”

“33 Songs, 99 Words” by Sawsan Al Bahar, curated by Cima Azzam

Curated by Cima Azzam, Curator of Maraya Art Centre, the ‘33 Songs, 99 Words’ is a dialogue between songs from the past and the perpetual present. Sawsan Al Bahar, a Syrian/Palestinian artist who lives and works in Dubai, recalls her childhood as a rich tapestry of music with her father teaching her about life through the language of song.

The Arabic song, often an interpretation of poetry or monologue, is treasured within the region and the wider world as one of the most expressive forms of art. Songs are vessels for both music and stories, and are passed down through generations as a way of history making. Described as a father-daughter project, charting the songs that Al Bahar has shared with her father over the past 33 years, the exhibition delves into her identity and sense of belonging.

It is a collection of melodies including songs by some of the most celebrated Arab singers and musicians of the 20th century, such as Fairuz and the Rahbani brothers, who created a world of dreams and nostalgia that amplified listeners’ emotions.

The exhibition reveals a multi-media installation alluding to the long conversations, listening sessions, and research shared between the artist and her father, a passionate music aficionado.

Sawsan Al Bahar commented about the exhibition in Maraya Art Centre, saying:

“In my 33 years, ‘the Arab song’ gave me a space of belonging. I can trace my life through the songs I grew up hearing and listening to with my parents. My relationship with my past, my language, and Art is an extension of my relationship with these songs; it ebbs and flows with the music. My 33 songs were given to me by my dad, along with the sensibility to appreciate them.”

Publications:

“Thinking Art” Exhibition is accompanied by an in-depth publication authored by Dr Noha Farran. The publication is preceded with forewords by the Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Ahmed Al Qaseer, and Dr Nina Heydemann, Director of Maraya Art Centre.

Programme:

Both exhibitions feature an extensive public programme including talks, workshops, and panel discussions with participating artists, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into their creative processes and inspirations while exploring the limitless possibilities of human expression.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-wmMSPld1tJ

For more information, visit maraya.ae and join the conversation:

Instagram - @marayaartcentre

Facebook - @MarayaArt

Twitter - @MarayaArtCentre

Press Enquiries

Yasmin Al Ameeri

y.alameeri@shurooq.gov.ae

About Maraya Art Centre

Established in 2006, Maraya Art Centre is a non-profit creative organisation located in Sharjah, UAE. Maraya Art Centre offers innovative programmes through its multifaceted initiatives, and public outreach activities including workshops, lectures, talks and other art related events. Maraya Art Centre strives to support emerging artists and designers in a comprehensive way, providing opportunities for continual growth through research, exhibition and project development.

About the Emirates Fine Arts Society

The Emirates Fine Arts Society (EFAS) holds a prominent position as a non-profit organization, enriching the artistic landscape since its establishment in 1980. With its unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and innovation, EFAS has become an indispensable cornerstone of the art scene in the UAE. Over the years EFAS has actively nurtured a dynamic environment for artistic expression and exploration, and has contributed significantly to the growth and development of the arts in the UAE.

About AL-TASHKEEL magazine

Al-Tashkeel magazine, established in 1984 by EFAS, is a renowned art publication that has garnered immense support from the Sharjah Department of Culture.

Boasting a remarkable history spanning nearly four decades, Al-Tashkeel has firmly established itself as a vital platform for documenting and archiving the art movement.

Building upon its rich legacy, Al-Tashkeel continues to embrace innovation by incorporating a fresh new format and strategic vision as a bilingual & quarterly magazine. Al-Tashkeel is dedicated to nurturing artistic discourse and remains poised to have a profound impact on the art community.

About The Curator:

Dr. Noha Farran

Dr. Noha Farran is an art historian, curator, visual artist, & editor-in-chief of Al-Tashkeel magazine, published by the Emirates Fine Art Society, and supported by the Sharjah Department of Culture. She holds a Ph.D. with distinction in "Art & Science of Arts," in addition to holding an MFA in Fine Arts and an MA in Philosophy of Art, “Ecole Doctorale”, Lebanese University. She has numerous published books that provide documentation for art in the Arab World, among them “Memory & Art. The UAE Art movement.From the foundation stage to the contemporary age”, published by Sharjah Institute for Heritage, 2022. She has more than 150 recorded interviews with artists from different nationalities. She also has experience in academia, as an assistant professor along with department and curriculum management as well as coordination. She was recognized among the top one hundred influential figures of intellect, culture, and history, in an educational and documentary encyclopedia titled "Since Cadmus: We Are Civilization Builders", published by Dar ALBayan AlArabi & IPEX Printing Press, Lebanon, 2022.

Cima Azzam

Cima Azzam is currently the new curator of Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.She served previously as the Creative Director for Meem Gallery and worked as an Exhibition Designer for Cuadro Gallery in Dubai. She has years of expertise in exhibition planning, gallery design and international curatorial projects and collaborations. In particular, her projects included the co-curation of the third edition of Arab Print at Meem Gallery in 2017 as well as the curatorial residency of the co-curated the group show I Was Here Tomorrow at Krinzinger Projekt in Vienna in 2016, and she co-curated the exhibition “Marwan: Editions” at Meem Gallery in 2020.

About the Secretary General of the Emirates Fine Arts Society:

Salem Al Juneibi is an Emirati visual artist based in Sharjah. He served as the President of the Emirates Fine Art Society for five years, from May 2018 to May 2023, and currently holds the position of Secretary General. Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in overseeing various exhibitions, art events, and art publications. Additionally, he has served on numerous jury committees. Al Juneibi plays a significant role in promoting and nurturing young talents, while also actively participating in local and international fairs and group art exhibitions.