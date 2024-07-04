“Industry Leaders Join Forces for Dubai Helishow 2024 Advisory Board"

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Helishow 2024, the premier event in the Middle East and North Africa for Helicopter, Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, is proud to announce the formation of its distinguished Advisory Board. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the U.A.E and Ruler of Dubai, the Advisory Board brings together industry leaders and experts to guide the strategic direction of the event.

The board members include:

Salim Mousallam Regional Vice President - Defense & Systems, GE Aerospace, Africa & Turkey, Mike Woods Director Strategy & Business Development, CAE, Maysoon Abulhoul Chief Operating Officer of Domus Group (organisers of Dubai Helishow 2024), Matthew Cochran CEO and Chairman, DSMC, Dr. Steven Griffiths Professor & Former Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Sharief Fahmy Managing Director Middle East, Kaman Air Vehicles, Dr. Diana Deca CEO, Neurobotx, Nicholas Haston Regional Head of Strategy, Palantir Technologies Inc., Fahad Al Mheiri Managing Director, Raytheon Emirates Ltd, Mehdi Bouchenak General Manager, Safran, Ayman Bakr Events Director Dubai Helishow 2024,

Scheduled to take place from October 22-24, 2024, at Skydive Dubai, the Dubai Helishow 2024 will feature cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the helicopter UAV and VTOL sectors. This unique exhibition and conference aim to bring together regional industry leaders, decision-makers, and trade visitors from Civil aviation, National Search and Rescue, Police, Commercial, Air cargo, Homeland Security, Military and Defence sectors.

Maysoon Abulhoul, Chief Operating Officer of Domus Group, organisers of Dubai Helishow 2024, stated, "The formation of this Advisory Board reinforces our commitment to steering the future of the VTOL industry. With insights from these distinguished leaders, the Dubai Helishow will continue to be the essential platform for innovation and collaboration in this dynamic sector."

Sharief Fahmy, Managing Director Middle East, Kaman Air Vehicles, added, "Participating in the Dubai Helishow is critical for anyone involved in the VTOL industry. It provides unparalleled opportunities to engage with key stakeholders, discover the latest advancements, and shape the future of vertical flight."

The newly formed Advisory Board will play a crucial role in shaping the content and direction of the show, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of the industry.

For more information about the Dubai Helishow 2024, and to register, please visit www.dubaihelishow.com

About Dubai Helishow:

Dubai Helishow is the premier biennial event in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to the helicopter and Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) industry. Celebrating its 10th edition, the event has grown to become a critical platform for showcasing the latest advancements in civil, military, and commercial helicopter and UAV technology. For more information, please visit www.dubaihelishow.com

Significance of the Event:

The Dubai Helishow 2024 will bring together global industry leaders, decision-makers, and key stakeholders to drive innovation and foster business collaborations. It features cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the helicopter, UAV, and VTOL sectors, making it a must-attend event for professionals in the field.

Advisory Board Formation:

The formation of the Advisory Board, comprising top executives and industry leaders, underscores the event's commitment to steering the future of the VTOL industry. The board will guide the strategic direction of the event, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of the industry.

Notable Board Members:

The Advisory Board includes high-profile figures such as Maysoon Abulhoul (Chief Operating Officer of Domus Group), Matthew Cochran (CEO and Chairman, DSMC), and Dr. Steven Griffiths (Professor & Former Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Khalifa University of Science and Technology), among others.

Unique Exhibition and Conference:

Scheduled to take place from October 22-24, 2024, at Skydive Dubai, the Dubai Helishow 2024 will feature three specialised shows within it: the UAV Drone Show, Dubai Air Medical and Rescue Show, and the Military and Homeland Security Show. These shows will highlight advancements in drone technology, air medical services, search and rescue operations, and defence and security innovations.

Media Opportunities:

The Dubai Helishow 2024 offers extensive media opportunities, including interviews with industry leaders, coverage of groundbreaking technological advancements, and insights into the future of the VTOL industry. Media representatives are invited to attend the event and engage with key stakeholders.