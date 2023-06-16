Strong community of over 1000 business professionals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BNI® UAE, the world's largest business networking and referral organization, is thrilled to announce the second edition of its flagship networking event, the BNI EXPO 2023. Setting the stage for an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders and visionaries, the event is scheduled to take place on the 24th of June at the prestigious Le Meridian Hotel & Conference Centre.

Organized by BNI UAE, the BNI Expo presents a unique opportunity for professionals to blend innovation with referrals and establish invaluable business connections. Over the course of 18 years, BNI UAE has cultivated a thriving community of over 1000 members, whose contributions have significantly fostered a conducive business environment in the region. Their combined efforts have generated business worth over 2.5 Billion AED. Presently, the organization operates through 22 strategically connected BNI chapters across the region.

Speaking about the event, Bijay Rajnikantt Shah, the BNI National Director for UAE, said, "For nearly two decades, our organization has been committed to empowering SMEs by providing them with robust platforms and fostering an entrepreneurial culture. We strive to unlock the potential of these businesses, fuel innovation, and contribute to the transformation of the UAE economy. Through platforms like the BNI EXPO, we successfully brought together over 650 business delegates last year, facilitating fruitful partnerships and networking opportunities within the local business community. We are committed to surpassing this achievement, offering entrepreneurs and business owners an invaluable chance to stay at the forefront of their industries through meaningful connections and collaborative endeavors.”

This year, the event revolves around a unique theme called "Get Ahead of the Curve," which encourages individuals to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses. In line with this theme, the event will feature keynote speaker Fahed Bizzari, a leading ChatGPT thought leader and industry veteran in the region. Mr. Bizzari will deliver insightful conversations on the power of conversational AI, managing the pitfalls of ChatGPT, the importance of balancing ChatGPT with human interaction, and more.

Additionally, BNI Expo 2023 will offer diverse learning events, networking opportunities, and an business exhibition. The event will culminate with a remarkable awards ceremony honoring members' achievements. Following the success of its first edition BNI EXPO has evolved into the Middle East's largest platform for maximizing brand reach, showcasing portfolios, and providing insightful conference content, keeping participants updated on the latest business trends.

At the BNI EXPO, attendees could explore the exhibition and listen to captivating speakers for free. However, for those seeking to cultivate deeper connections, the event offers a delegate pass for a minimal cost of 250 AED. This pass unlocks access to the exhibition floor and grants entry to the engaging conference content of anchor events.

For more information on the event visit https://www.bniuaeexpo.com/

About BNI UAE:

BNI is a 38-year-old business and professional networking organization that allows only one person from each trade or profession to join a chapter. BNI has over 303,950 members worldwide, in 77 different countries, and from over 300 different types of professions, all of whom have benefited from increased referral business because of BNI. BNI is registered as 'Bird Wing Enterprises DMCC' in the United Arab Emirates and there are over 1,000 members who have generated over AED2.5 Billion (over US$420 Million) in business through referrals since its inception in September 2005 to date. Belonging to BNI is like having dozens of salespeople working for you! Because every single company and entrepreneur out there needs more sales. BNI provides a structured referral networking system to help generate referrals by sharing business connections.

BNI EXPO:

The BNI Expo is the flagship networking event in the Middle East, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to intersect innovation with referrals and forge valuable business connections.

Organized by BNI UAE, the Expo stimulates dialogue among businesses, institutions, and governments. The event, scheduled for June 24th, 2023, offers a diverse array of sessions and panel discussions, empowering attendees to network and stay abreast of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the business world.

