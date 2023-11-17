DUBAI, UAE: – BMW and AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, proudly announces its partnership with the Legends Football League as the exclusive VIP Player Transport Partner.

Playing a pivotal role in the event, AGMC will be supplying an all-electric fleet of 10 BMW iX cars, in keeping with the event's commitment to sustainability. This further cements the brand’s role as a leader in e-mobility, having delivered a total of over 1.5 million electrified vehicles to customers to date.

Incorporating several sustainability practices in its production cycle, the BMW iX reduces CO2 emissions in its supply chain by 17%, by relying on renewable green power to produce the vehicle’s battery cells, which already use up to 50% recycled nickel.

The Legends League for football will be opening with a spectacular ceremony on Saturday, November 18 at Al Maktoum Stadium, the home ground of Al Nasr Club, bringing together football royalty from around the world. It promises an unforgettable display as football legends, including several World Cup and Ballon d'Or winners gather for a historic game.

In line with BMW Group’s ambitious sustainability strategy, the BMW iX reduces CO2 emissions in its supply chain by 17%, relying on renewable green power to produce the vehicle’s battery cells, which already use up to 50% recycled nickel.

Ayhan Olcer, CEO of AGMC, said, “We are thrilled to contribute to the vision of a sustainable and landmark football event. Supplying sustainably powered vehicles, in line with the event’s ambitions to reduce its environmental impact, we'll be shuttling the players in the BMW iX. Our partnership with the Legends League showcases our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to providing luxury transport solutions that don’t compromise on performance or the environment.”

BMW is committed to establishing electromobility as one of the main pillars of sustainable individual mobility. By combining high-performance electric vehicles and world-class sporting events, the premium brand continues to lead the way in demonstrating that sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand and deliver a memorable football experience.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Kathleen Burbridge, Gambit Communications

email: kathleen@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 46 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mohammad Al Sayed, Gambit Communications

email: mohammad@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 46 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.