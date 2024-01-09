NAIROBI, Kenya -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- BlueInvest Africa is calling for African entrepreneurs eager to venture into the blue economy. Thirty outstanding projects will be handpicked for presentation to a panel of investors at the second edition of BlueInvest Africa, scheduled to take place in Kenya on 3 and 4 July 2024. The deadline for applications is 26 January 2024.

BlueInvest Africa 2024 marks the second edition of this important business event, initiated by the European Commission in 2022 . The objective of BlueInvest is to facilitate meetings between African entrepreneurs seeking financing and international investors scouting for opportunities, all centred around projects capable of propelling Africa's blue economy forward.

The term "blue economy" encompasses all sustainable economic activities occurring in marine or inland water environments, spanning traditional pursuits like fishing, tourism, and transport, as well as cutting-edge domains such as biotechnologies, aquaculture, and renewable energies.

BlueInvest Africa is also committed to promoting equitable and sustainable development, ensuring food security, and enhancing resilience to climate change.

Showcasing 30 Projects

The event will spotlight 30 "blue" projects to a panel of investors and stakeholders both physically present and online. The primary goal is to attract partners willing and equipped to foster the development of these projects.

Drawing inspiration from the past edition of BlueInvest Africa in the Seychelles, the project presentations will be attended by various investor categories: international, regional, and national financial institutions; public and private institutional investors; international, national, and regional organizations; as well as diverse collective entities like business platforms, incubators, and business angels.

Calling on African Entrepreneurs

The call for projects targets companies established in Africa, officially registered, and already active in one or more sectors of the blue economy. BlueInvest Africa 2024 is also reaching out to African small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) whose innovative ideas require support to flourish in African markets.

Projects submitted to the BlueInvest Africa selection committee must be under development. They should fall within a blue economy sector and be set for deployment in one or more African countries. Additionally, they must incorporate sustainability objectives, covering production, implementation, and the life cycle of the project.

An Engaging and Impactful Presentation

Each company will designate a representative or pitcher to present its project in a dynamic and persuasive manner. The event organizers will cover the travel and accommodation expenses of this representative, who will also benefit from coaching to ensure the quality, effectiveness, and appeal of their presentation. The best presentation will be honored with an award at the closing ceremony of the event.

Applications must be submitted online on the BlueInvest Africa website before 26 January 2024. Prepare your arguments, visit the registration site, and submit your application promptly.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of BlueInvest Africa 2024.﻿

For more information:

Apply to submit your project and pitch it: www.vc4a.com/blue-invest/blue-invest-africa-2024

Website of the event: www.b2match.com/e/blue-invest-africa-2024

EU actions with Africa: oceans-and-fisheries.ec.europa.eu/policy/africa_en