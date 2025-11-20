Sustainability and technology take centre stage with Big 5 Impact Trail, Digital Construction World and Start-up City

Product launches and demonstrations in the spotlight with Buildroid’s robotics-integration platform, Verosoft Design’s integrated Enterprise Asset Management platform Reflektar’s AI-driven 3D feature interaction tools and more

Dubai, UAE: Big 5 Global is set for its grand opening from 24 – 27 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together the construction and urban development community for four days of sourcing, knowledge sharing and product discovery across the MEASA region, supported by UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Civil Defense, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Riyadh Region Municipality and Dubai Land Department.

With anticipation at its peak, the 46th edition introduces a stronger focus on the issues shaping today’s project environment, anchored in four global priorities that reflect the region’s evolving needs, resilient growth and supply chain, technology advancement, sustainable transformation and talent empowerment.

Sustainability and technology at the forefront

Sustainability takes a prominent role this year with the Big 5 Impact Trail guiding visitors to suppliers offering greener materials and solutions that support lower emissions and more resource efficient project delivery. Exhibitors featured on the trail include, amongst others, Schüco, Alusol Rolling Shutters Industries, Anchor Allied Factory, Delta Coatings International, SERA and Ripples Engineering.

“Windows, Doors and Facades brings together the right people, ideas and innovations that move our industry forward. It is the perfect platform for us to showcase Schüco’s latest facade, window and door systems that balance performance and design. Visit us to explore smart solutions shaping the future of building envelopes,” said Ammar Alul, MD, Schüco Middle East in the UAE and CEO RHQ Schüco International in KSA.

The sustainability focus continues across specialized zones, with exhibitors presenting advancements in coatings, materials science and energy efficiency that respond to rising regulatory expectations and project performance needs.

Visitors will also find a strong emphasis on technology inside Digital Construction World, where AI, data intelligence, robotics, 3D printing and advanced project management tools demonstrate how digital workflows are transforming speed, accuracy and coordination on site. Emerging solutions take the spotlight at Start-up City, where new companies introduce launches aimed at boosting efficiency and tackling long-standing bottlenecks. These include Verosoft Design’s mobile-first Enterprise Asset Management platform integrated with Microsoft Business Central; Reflektar’s AI-powered feature extraction tools for 3D point clouds; and Buildroid AI’s robotics-integration platform enabling contractors to deploy specialized and general-purpose robots directly into their workflows, launching from stealth mode at the event, alongside other start-ups offering solutions for digital twins, logistics optimization and energy reduction.

Leadership, knowledge-sharing and collaboration

This year’s programme delivers a curated agenda of strategic dialogue through four high-level summits, including Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit and GeoWorld Summit, featuring senior representatives, policymakers and industry experts. His Excellency Abdulla Geldiyev, Minister of Construction and Architecture for Turkmenistan, will deliver a keynote at LiveableCitiesX Summit, highlighting the country’s urban development ambitions, while His Excellency Sihle Zikalala, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure for South Africa, addresses workforce transformation and infrastructure planning at the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit. His Excellency Gerard Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, will present the Dutch expertise on sustainable solutions across the region. The discussions across the programme will cover cities of the future, infrastructure priorities, evolving construction policy frameworks and strategies for future skills development.

Alongside the leadership summits, the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks returns with a packed schedule of sessions featuring over 370 speakers, spanning AI, Concrete, Everything Architecture, Geospatial, Geotechnical, HVACR, Project Management, Start-up City, Sustainable Materials, Sustainability, Technology, Student Talks and IFMA Global Middle East Forum.

Full construction value chain with co-located events

On the exhibition floor, visitors will access nine co-located events, including Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, Windows, Doors & Facades, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and FutureFM, covering the full construction and urban development value chain. The integration of these events allows attendees to navigate materials, systems, equipment and services from concept to completion.

“Aluminium remains one of the most essential materials in modern construction, shaping the future of sustainable buildings through its versatility and durability,” said Christopher Chatzigeorgiou, Managing Director at Alumil Middle East. “Returning to Windows, Doors and Facades every year allows us to connect with partners and clients from across the Middle East. Our continued participation reinforces our commitment to lead the region’s evolving construction landscape with advanced architectural aluminium systems that combine aesthetics, functionality and long-term performance.”

Country pavilions

Germany and Italy showcase advanced materials, including high-performance concrete, cement, marble and stone systems, while India expands its presence with smart construction and MEP solutions tailored for large-scale projects across the Middle East and Africa. Austria and Pakistan highlight export-ready innovations in modular construction, interiors and MEP systems designed to optimize efficiency, reduce costs and streamline project delivery.

Commenting on Italy’s participation, Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, said: “Italy has the solutions to deliver your biggest projects with sustainability, quality and innovation. Over 100 Italian companies will be at Big 5 Global, showcasing their products, services and expertise in construction, natural stone and heavy machinery.”

Innovation in the spotlight

Live demonstrations and product launches will run across all halls, giving attendees first-hand access to new materials, digital tools and machinery. HVACR World will also welcome a UN Ozone delegation of 50 representatives for discussions on refrigerant transition policies and a guided tour of exhibitors presenting next-generation cooling systems.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “Over four high-impact days, visitors will explore emerging trends, discover solutions that respond to current project demands and connect with industry professionals, leading brands and policymakers shaping the construction and urban development landscape. We look forward to seeing the exhibition floors come alive with activity and innovation.”

About Big 5 Global

With a 45-year legacy, Big 5 Global is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction industry. Taking place from 24 – 27 November 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global attracts more than 85,000 global attendees from over 165 countries and 2,800 exhibitors to UAE covering the full construction and urban development cycle across dedicated sectors and nine specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, Windows, Doors & Facades, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and Future FM.

