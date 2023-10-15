Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in its capacity as the Knowledge Partner of the Bahrain International e-Government Forum, delivered a series of workshops centered around artificial intelligence, titled "The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence: Unveiling Professional Applications." The primary objective of these workshops was to shed light on the latest advancements in the field of artificial intelligence.



Marking its tenth edition, the event was held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology, at the Bahrain International Exhibition Center in Sakhir. The overarching theme for this edition was "Artificial Intelligence and its Applications."



During the forum events, Ms. Noura Yassin Al Balushi, BIBF’s Digital Transformation Expert Trainer participated in a panel discussion on AI Roadmap, alongside other prominent speakers representing the Information & eGovernment Authority and the National Space Science Agency.



Ms. Maryam Majed, the Head of the Center for Digital Transformation and Project Management at the BIBF, commenced the workshops with her opening speech. The first workshop delved into the theme of "Bias-free Artificial Intelligence: A Deep Dive on Ethics and Privacy.”, delivered by Ms. Noura Al Balushi, providing a comprehensive overview of the ethical considerations in constructing bias-free AI models.



Furthermore, Mr. Mohamed Boualai, Expert Trainer in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics at the BIBF, conducted a workshop titled "Artificial Intelligence for Professionals: Bridging the Innovation Gap.", where participants gained valuable insights on how to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into their workplace and streamline AI models.



The tenth edition of the Bahrain International e-Government Forum boasted remarkable participation, with more than 600 attendees, including government officials, representatives from the private sector, and IT specialists from various governmental and private institutions, civil society, and academic establishments. This marked the highest number of participants since the forum's inception.



