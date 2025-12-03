Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), will host the “Islamic Finance Dialogue 2025” on Sunday, 7 December 2025, at the BIBF headquarters in Bahrain Bay. The event is expected to attract senior banking leaders, industry experts, Islamic finance professionals, and representatives from regulatory authorities across the region and around the world.

Taking place as the Islamic finance industry marks its 50th anniversary, the dialogue aims to provide a forward-looking platform to examine the shifts shaping one of the world’s fastest-growing financial sectors. The event will feature three high-level panel discussions exploring global trends, innovation in liquidity and treasury management, and the growing role of sukuk in international capital markets.

The event follows key findings from the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI) 2025 Report, which reveal strong global momentum in the industry. Islamic finance assets reached US$5.98 trillion in 2024, a 21% year-on-year increase, and are projected to rise to US$9.7 trillion by 2029. Global sukuk issuance is also expected to surpass the US$1 trillion mark in the coming years.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “This dialogue represents an important opportunity to explore the future of Islamic finance in a rapidly evolving global market. As a leading financial centre, Bahrain is committed to fostering innovation and developing the skilled talent needed to support sustainable industry growth. We welcome all industry professionals, academics, and students to join us for this significant event.”

The event offers a valuable opportunity for professionals, researchers, and students to gain insights from leading voices in Islamic finance, explore emerging global trends, and engage directly with experts shaping the future of the sector.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register via: www.bibf.com/ifd2025

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes — delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com | +973 17815596.