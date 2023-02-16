Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Biban, Saudi Arabia’s largest start-up, SME, and entrepreneurship conference, is returning to the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center between March 9 and March 13, 2023.
Organized by Monsha’at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this year’s event welcomes its largest audience ever, with over 350 speakers and an anticipated 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad.
The event will also host over 300 workshops, distributed among more than 20,000 beneficiaries. Attendees will benefit from access to over 120 government and private enabling entities.
The theme of Biban 2023, Attract-Connect-Achieve, highlights the event’s focus on collaboration within the SME ecosystem, with the aim of achieving tangible outcomes through the sharing of knowledge, skills, and resources.
As well as enjoying a unique opportunity to network, share ideas, and pursue shared goals, attendees at Biban 2023 will gain valuable insights from distinguished international and local speakers.
Biban will also host several key areas, or “Doors”, on its premises this year, which include: the Startup Door, the Funding Door, the Innovation Door, and the Growth Door, among many others. These are specialized areas where businesses and entrepreneurs can explore how to reach the next level.
In addition to this, Biban 2023 will host the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), the first and largest competition of its kind, which sees entrepreneurs from over 200 countries competing for cash prizes worth over $1 million.
This year, Biban takes place during an exciting era of development for Saudi Arabia’s SME sector. The economic and social reforms implemented under the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy are transforming the nation into a global hotspot for SMEs, entrepreneurship, and business innovation.
Saudi Arabia was ranked first in the ‘ease of starting a business’ category of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 2021/2022, and the transaction value in the Kingdom’s FinTech sector alone is set to grow by 100% between 2021 and 2025.
Biban’s emergence as one of the region’s biggest entrepreneurial events adds more momentum to the development of the SME sector, connecting ideas with capital, driving innovation across key sectors, and transforming Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to the benefit of the entire region.
https://bibanglobal.sa/
*Source: AETOSWire
Biban 2023: Saudi Arabia’s flagship SME forum returns
To unite the world’s most innovative start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investors
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Biban, Saudi Arabia’s largest start-up, SME, and entrepreneurship conference, is returning to the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center between March 9 and March 13, 2023.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.