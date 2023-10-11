Manama, Bahrain: Brands For Less is pleased to announce the grand opening of its flagship store in Seef Mall, Seef District - Kingdom of Bahrain. The launch will take place on October 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., marking a significant milestone and strategic move in the company's expansion plans.

Brands For Less Group currently operates over 100 stores worldwide. This expansion not only signifies the group’s reach, but also its commitment to enhance the shopping experience for everyone. The renowned retail brand has carved a niche for itself as a trusted off-price retailer, specialising in offering an array of international and well-acclaimed products offered at highly competitive prices. With a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional value, Brands For Less Group has earned a loyal and discerning customer base.

In addition to showcasing the Brands For Less collection, the store will offer a comprehensive selection of products under ‘Tchibo’, ‘Toys For Less’, and ‘Homes For Less’. This extensive product range is aimed at meeting the diverse preferences and demands of customers in Bahrain.

Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and CEO of Brands For Less Group, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone, stating, "The opening of our flagship store in the Kingdom of Bahrain is a momentous occasion. We are excited to bring the Brands For Less shopping experience to the Bahraini community. Our aim is to provide an unparalleled shopping destination that not only offers remarkable pricing but also an extensive and diversified product range. We look forward to becoming an integral part of Bahrain's dynamic retail landscape."

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf commented, “This new addition to Seef Mall’s offerings is in line with our commitment to providing diverse and compelling retail experiences. Brands For Less brings a unique blend of quality and affordability, marking a significant addition to the shopping experience in Bahrain. Seef Mall’s vibrant environment is the ideal venue for showcasing its wide range of products, and this move helps reinforce the mall’s position as a leader in innovating the retail landscape within the Kingdom.”

For further information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/.