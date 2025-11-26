BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has recently successfully completed the year 2 surveillance audit for the ISO 37301:2021 (Compliance Management System); reflecting the company’s high standards in the field of Compliance with zero Non-Conformities. For the second consecutive year, BENEFIT remains the only organization in Bahrain to hold this certification issued by BSI.

ISO 37301 is considered one of the most significant international standards for evaluating the effectiveness of compliance management systems. Achieving this certification requires adherence to rigorous criteria that assess the strength of internal policies, the effectiveness of monitoring and oversight processes, and the capability of compliance teams. The standard provides accredited organizations with significant benefits, including improved business sustainability, strengthened institutional reputation and credibility, clear evidence of a robust approach to managing compliance risks, and greater confidence from external stakeholders in the organization's capacity to achieve long-term success and continued growth.

The successful completion of the surveillance audit reinforces BENEFIT’s continued commitment to adopting global best practices across the financial services sector, and its dedication to building a work environment rooted in integrity and transparency. It also reaffirms the company’s focus on ensuring full compliance across all its operations.

Commenting on this achievement, Mrs. Maryam Kamal, Head - Compliance/AML at BENEFIT, stated: “We are proud to successfully complete the year 2 surveillance audit with zero non-conformities which marks an important milestone added to the company’s record of achievements. This standard is an international endorsement of our commitment to strengthening a culture of compliance, governance, and transparency across all operations, with the continued support of the Audit Committee at the Board level and Executive Management.”

“Being the only institution in Bahrain to hold this accreditation from BSI reflects the global confidence in BENEFIT’s framework and reaffirms our leadership locally and regionally. We remain committed to continuously advancing our compliance systems in support of building an innovative, secure, and globally aligned financial sector.” Mrs. Kamal further added.

