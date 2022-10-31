British fragrance sensation Jo Malone CBE speaks at ‘Next in Beauty’ Conference

Euromonitor reveals growth in number of millionaire UAE residents is leading to rise in cosmetic and specialist clinics

Dubai, UAE: The 26th edition of Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing – began a three-day run at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today (Monday, October 31) as regional and international beauty companies and industry leaders come together to discuss industry pathways and discover new trends, technologies and business opportunities.

This year’s show, spread across 14 halls, sees the return of the ‘Next in Beauty’ conference, which brings fresh thinking, new insights, and elevated business strategies to the fore. Running across the whole three days, the opening agenda was headlined by English scent maverick Jo Malone CBE, Creative Director and Founder of Jo Loves.

In conversation with Lauren O’Connell, Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan ME, Malone told her inspirational story of artisan beginnings to global success to a standing room only crowd, followed by a live demonstration of her new ‘Fragrance Tapas’ experience.

“It is amazing to be here in Dubai, walking into the show this afternoon, and seeing so many amazing SMEs and entrepreneurs – it fills my heart with joy to know the future of the industry is in safe hands,” said Malone, who moved permanently to Dubai earlier this year. “Dubai is full of opportunity, and everyone wants to help each other here, which is incredible to see. It is also teeming with creativity which is a perfect atmosphere for us to be in.

“The name Jo Loves came from my son who said I should call it that because I love perfume and perfume loves me. As a brand, Jo Loves is all about innovation, bringing people together, and family. When starting a new business, there are three things you need: Passion – you need to feel the heartbeat of your products; Resilience – you will hear the word ‘no’ more than you hear the word ‘yes’; and creativity – I believe everyone in the world has a bank account of creativity and you are the only one who can grow what is in there into something special.”

Another highlight session taking place on day one included an outlook on the MENA market for Beauty and Personal Care from Amna Abbas, Senior Analyst at Euromonitor International. She revealed the region’s beauty and personal care industry is valued at US$36 billion with 11 per cent growth projected through 2026. Hair care, fragrances, and skin care are the top-performing categories.

Abbas also explained industry growth in the region can be directly correlated to its growing number of millionaires – both nationals and expatriates. There are currently a little more than 75,000 UAE residents whose wealth is between US$1m and US$5m and that will continue to increase, she said.

“Golden visas, five-year multiple-entry tourist visas, Qatar and Saudi opening up tourist visas preparing for the Fifa World Cup… all these things are leading to more millionaires entering the country,” said Abbas during her presentation at the conference.

“As the number of millionaires increase, we see a greater number of cosmetic clinics, healthcare options, specialist clinics, products and services – not so much at a salon level, but a deeper level, such as dermatological peeling. Everything suggests the future is very bright for the regional beauty and healthcare industry.”

The show features seven major product sections covering cosmetics and skincare, personal care and hygiene, hair, nails and salon supplies, machinery, packaging, raw materials and contract manufacturing, fragrance compounds and finished fragrances as well as natural and organic.

It is also hosting Quintessence – an exclusive platform where the world’s ‘creme de la crème’ of perfume brands showcase their creations in an exceptionally luxurious and contemporary environment - while 16 major international fragrance houses will create their own interpretation of a signature scent for the show in the Signature Scent feature, with visitors having an opportunity to sample them and vote for what they felt most captures the essence of Beautyworld Middle East.

“I am a distiller and perfumer by profession, and this is our fifth time exhibiting at Beautyworld Middle East and our first time back following the pandemic. Being a part of Quintessence has always benefited Areej Le Dore as our aim each year is to grow our existing network and find new business partners. Just within the first few hours of the show opening, we have spoken to some promising business partners and visitors alike. This year, we’ve brought our new collection to the show, where each scent has an Indian-Attar focused element. Since these Attar fragrances are very strong, they’ve been combined with various heart notes to give it a modernistic touch,” said Russian Adam, Director, Areej De Lure.

Eurofragance, the Barcelona-based perfume house, has opened its ArtLab Gallery to visitors this year - a space that exhibits several works that are the outcome collaboration between different Perfumers and Artists. The artwork presented at Eurofragance’s ArtLab Gallery is the result of the collaboration of five young women Artists, currently established in Dubai, ranging between 17 and 21 years of age, and six Eurofragance perfume Creators.

Antoine de Riedmatten, Global Business Unit Director, Fine Fragrance and the General Manager IMEA based in Dubai says: “There is a lot going on at the Eurofragance stand this year, but if there are two key things to take away from our ArtLab Gallery, they are our creativity and our values. We do things differently at Eurofragance and we are on the constant lookout for creative inspiration. This space is dedicated to creativity and to the collaboration between artists. Our values compel us to connect with people from different horizons and cultures. This is why we give young women Artists the opportunity to be seen, heard and celebrated.”

For more information as well as visitor registration, please click the following link.

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 31 October to 2 November 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and well-being in the region. As one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world, the event offers over 30,000 trade visitors a convenient and engaging platform to meet with 1,400+ regional and international exhibitors from over 65 countries for three days of business networking and sourcing.

For more information, please visit our website.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress, and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of 2,200 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. As in the previous year, annual sales for 2021 were significantly lower owing to the COVID-19 pandemic: approximately €154 million compared with Group sales as high as €736 million in pre-pandemic 2019. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields.

Sustainable business practices are a central pillar in our corporate strategy and strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity. Another of Messe Frankfurt’s strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt

(60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of 16 exhibitions includes Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Hardware + Tools Middle East, Hypermotion Dubai, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light Middle East, Materials Handling Middle East, Materials Handling Saudi Arabia, Middle East Cleaning Technology Week, Paperworld Middle East, Prolight + Sound Middle East, and SPS Automation Middle East. In the 2021/22 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 2,394 exhibitors from 53 countries and attracted 83,124 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.