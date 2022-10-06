Dubai, UAE: The Beautyworld Middle East Awards will take place on October 31, celebrating legacy brands and emerging businesses that steer innovation across the global beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellness industries. The industry’s top performers will be honoured during a lavish masquerade themed gala dinner at the Address Sky View following the opening day of Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international beauty and wellness trade show, set to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 31 to November 2.

As many as 150 entries were received for the second edition of the regional awards this year. Spanning 13 categories, including digital marketing, breakout star, and homegrown brand, there were also influencer categories shortlisted by an expert panel of judges.

Flyn Roberts, Show Director at event organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to bring back the Beautyworld Middle East Awards as we believe it is critical to acknowledge developments and innovations in the beauty industry. This is a way to appreciate the beauty brands for their creative products and services while also motivating them to keep progressing.”

“Similar to last year, the Beautyworld Middle East Awards have received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from key players in the sector, and the brands have responded more passionately this year, as seen by the increased number of award submissions. This demonstrates that our efforts to recognise innovative businesses and their outstanding work are on the right track.”

The ‘Homegrown Talent’ category acknowledges key brands conceived and launched in the Middle East and celebrates the creativity of local entrepreneurs in the beauty and fragrance industries to recognise and support regional players.

Among the shortlisted candidates for this award is Kayali, whose founder Mona Kattan has spent seven years developing and sourcing a range of products.

Remi Mobolade from Kayali said: “It is a true honour and privilege just to be recognised alongside so many other well-known, established brands. As a nominee, you dream of winning of course, yet just to be nominated is acknowledgment of the efforts we have put into all our products since day one. This will inspire us to continue along this path and we look forward to October 31.”

Influencer of the Year is one of the award categories attracting attention from beauty enthusiasts. The final competitors include Layali Makeover, Marmar Moda, Mona Tajarbi, Zahra Lyla Khalil, and Nisrine Dauo.

“I am ecstatic to be chosen as a finalist; I couldn't be happier,” said Zahra Lyla Khalil. “I spend a lot of my time and energy creating content and to see my work being recognised across the region is a special feeling. Now I am eagerly anticipating the awards ceremony and looking forward to a great event.”

In the Perfumer of The Year section, the organisers will reward the best perfumer having contributed to the launch of a new fragrance in the GCC in the past two years. Leading perfume manufacturer Givaudan, which has more than 250 years of experience, is a front-runner in the category this year.

“Entering the awards and being shortlisted itself brings us pride, recognition, and excitement,” said Sara Boulkhemair from Givaudan. “Being featured during an event that recognises regional and international stakeholders of the beauty and fragrance industry is one more landmark for this historic company. Now we cross our fingers and wait.”

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards will take place 31 October at the Address Sky View, with networking drinks from 7:30pm and the ceremony beginning at 8:30pm. The full list of award finalists and tickets for the gala dinner are available at: https://beautyworldmiddleeast.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/events/awards.html

