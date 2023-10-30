Mirroring industry growth, Beautyworld Middle East 2023 is 20% larger than last year's exhibition with 1,750 regional and global exhibitors from 57 countries across 15 halls. Show sectors include Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Personal Care & Hygiene, Beauty Tech and Supply Chain & Services, alongside Clean + Conscious (formerly Natural and Organic) and the launch of the shows newest category; PrestigePack

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld Middle East 2023, the region’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair, opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until 1st of November, Beautyworld Middle East offers visitors unrivalled access to nine of the industry’s fastest-growing segments: Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Personal Care & Hygiene, Beauty Tech, and Supply Chain & Services alongside Clean + Conscious (formerly Natural and Organic) and the launch of the shows newest category; PrestigePack, .

Beautyworld Middle East is spread over 15 halls for the 2023 show, having grown 20% in size from previous events and is expected to welcome over 1,750 exhibitors from around 57 countries. This year's edition promises to capitalise on the success of last year’s Beautyworld Middle East which was the most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s history.

This year’s show sees the return of the ‘Next in Beauty’ conference, which brings fresh thinking, new insights, and advanced business strategies to the fore. Running across all 3 show days, Next in Beauty provides a platform for over 40 industry experts to discuss topics such as sustainability, technology innovations, diversity and inclusion and data led insight into industry trends.

Emirati entrepreneur and homegrown skincare brand founder Salama Mohamed is today’s headline keynote speaker. In a one-on-one conversation with Lauren O’Connell, Beauty Editor of Cosmopolitan Middle East, Salama will share her personal experience and the inspiration behind the launch of her skincare brand Peacefull.

“As we open the 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East, this year's event is geared up to become the biggest and boldest yet. With increased participation from international pavilions and exhibitors, and an inspirational range of features and new show highlights for our expected 50,000+ visitors to enjoy, the growth and diversity of offering across all sectors is testament to the size of the opportunity for the industry in the region right now, and into the future,” explained Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at exhibition organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Attendees to Beautyworld Middle East are promised an unparalleled opportunity to expand professional networks, discover new products and unlock the tremendous business potential in one of the world’s key trade hubs. Stay ahead of this dynamic and fast-evolving market between 30 October – 1 November to unlock a world of possibilities at Beautyworld Middle East 2023.

For more information, please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website - https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

Media wishing to attend the show and conference can also register here - https://registration.infosalons.ae/BWME23DU/Media/MesseFrankfurt/Welcome

