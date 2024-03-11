Dubai, UAE : Bayut, the UAE's leading, premium property portal, held a glittering awards ceremony at Atlantis The Royal on Thursday 7th March, to celebrate the best in UAE real estate. The Bayut Awards 2023 honoured the industry's "real heroes" – the agents and agencies who went above and beyond with their dedication to customer excellence in 2023.

The awards were bestowed to organisations who consistently delivered high-quality service, and invested in themselves through Bayut’s various tools, products, and technologies in order to create a seamless experience for property seekers.

A Celebration of Excellence in Real Estate

This year's event took on an even greater significance as it recognised the exceptional contributions of the industry's frontrunners who navigated a period of phenomenal growth in the UAE's real estate market last year.

The Bayut Awards 2023 ceremony culminated from an exhaustive selection process, and as judged by a dedicated jury, which ensured only the best and most deserving professionals and agencies were recognised by being a part of the ceremony, whether or not they took a trophy home. The selection process considered factors like commitment to quality listings, authenticity, customer service, and their engagement on Bayut’s unmatched platform. Given all the winners were awarded solely on the basis of merit and performance, the stunning ceremony saw certain trailblazing agencies being recognised across multiple categories for their outstanding work ethic.

The event also incorporated the sought after People's Choice Awards, which gave the public the chance to vote for their favourite agents and agencies, and even win a cash prize of AED 25,000.

A Year of Record-Breaking Transactions

The UAE's real estate market witnessed a remarkable surge in 2023, with transaction values and volumes reaching historic highs. Over 125,000 transactions were recorded, exceeding a total value of close to AED 400 billion. This growth is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the industry and its key players.

Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group MENA, commented: "It is very easy to hand out a trophy to everyone present in the room, something we’ve witnessed with such awards ceremonies. However, we are very proud to hold an extremely authentic and genuine ceremony in the form of the Bayut Awards 2023, to reward the best real estate agencies and agents in what was truly a defining year for the real estate industry in the UAE. The aim of this event is to show our appreciation for the exceptional individuals and organisations who prioritise quality, transparency, and customer service above all else. We saw a remarkable surge in sales in 2023, reaching a staggering AED 400 billion – and this just wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of many in this country.”

Recognising Talent in Real Estate Across Categories

This year's Bayut Awards boasted an impressive 33 categories, acknowledging achievements across various aspects of the real estate industry.

Trucheck™ Agency Champion of the Year 2023 (Boutique): ALH Properties

Trucheck™ Agency Champion of the Year 2023 (SME): Marc Williams International Real Estate

Trucheck™ Agency Champion of the Year 2023 (Enterprise): Allsopp & Allsopp

Off-plan Specialist Agency of the Year 2023: H&S Real Estate

Newcomer Agency of the Year 2023: Strada Real Estate

Fastest Growing Agency of the Year 2023: White & Co Real Estate

Integrated Agency of the Year 2023: Betterhomes

Developer Awards

Sustainable Developer of the Year 2023: Arada

Arada Rising Star Developer 2023: Imtiaz Developers

Imtiaz Developers Hospitality Project of the Year 2023: One and Only, One Za’abeel

One and Only, One Za’abeel Developer of the Year 2023: Deyaar

Northern Emirates Awards

Agency of the Year 2023: Keyspace Real Estate

Keyspace Real Estate Agent of the Year 2023: Harsh Imal, Adil Al Suwaidi Real Estate

Harsh Imal, Adil Al Suwaidi Real Estate People's Choice Agency of the Year 2023: Eagle Real Estate

Abu Dhabi Awards

Agency of the Year 2023: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate Agent of the Year 2023: Reem Kamal, Island Falcon Real Estate

Reem Kamal, Island Falcon Real Estate People's Choice Agency of the Year 2023: Al Mira Real Estate

Dubai Awards

Agency of the Year 2023 (Boutique): The Urban Nest Real Estate (Winner), AIM Properties (People's Choice)

The Urban Nest Real Estate (Winner), AIM Properties (People's Choice) Agent of the Year 2023 (Boutique): Sobey George, Urban Nest Real Estate

Sobey George, Urban Nest Real Estate Agency of the Year 2023 (SME): Dacha Real Estate (Winner & People's Choice)

Dacha Real Estate (Winner & People's Choice) Agent of the Year 2023 (SME): Darren Collins, Treo Homes

Darren Collins, Treo Homes Agency of the Year 2023 (Enterprise Level): Allsopp & Allsopp (Winner), D&B Properties (People’s Choice)

Allsopp & Allsopp (Winner), D&B Properties (People’s Choice) Agent of the Year 2023 (Enterprise Level): Cathal O’Neill, haus & haus

Inspiring Women Leaders

The awards ceremony also offered a special recognition of women's leadership in real estate. Winners included Alessia Sheglova (CEO, Dacha Real Estate), Kika Pavese (MD, MD Real Estate), Linda Muldoon (MD, The Urban Real Estate), Neema Kataria (Managing Partner, Hunt and Harris Real Estate), Wendy Stapleton (MD, Hunt and Harris Real Estate), and Zeina Khoury (President, Zed Capital Real Estate).

Building a Brighter Future for Real Estate

By recognising exceptional talent and innovation in the industry, Bayut aims to inspire and empower the UAE's real estate community to reach even greater heights. The company remains committed to fostering a collaborative environment that creates growth and success for all stakeholders.

On this win Lewis Allsopp, Chairman of Allsopp & Allsopp, Winner of Agency of the Year 2023 – Dubai, commented: “This award is a tremendous honour and a testament to our belief that real estate transparency and innovation benefits everyone. It reinforces the importance of doing things right, prioritising trust and listening to our customers’ needs. Bayut TruCheck listings have transformed the Dubai Real Estate industry (for the better), giving customers greater confidence and helping our teams close more property sales faster and in greater numbers than ever.”

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital, Winner of Agency of the Year 2023 - Abu Dhabi: “It’s a great honour for us to be number one, especially since the competition is really strong this year. The scale of the event is amazing and it is special to be honoured among peers we respect.”

Zaif Muhammad, CEO of Keyspace Real Estate, Winner of Agency of the Year 2023 - Northern Emirates: “Super proud to get this recognition from Bayut. We have been working hard and these awards are such a great motivation to keep showcasing our superior skills on the platform. Super happy with the outcome for 2023!”

