Dubai, UAE – The region’s leading property and classifieds portals, Bayut & dubizzle, hosted the second edition of the much awaited Bayut Big Broker Event, B3DXB 2022, at the magnificent Coca-Cola Arena on the 25th of May 2021. The one-of-its-kind PropTech summit brought together close to 3000 real estate professionals and leaders from the industry under one roof to discuss innovative new technologies in the UAE property market. An expertly executed summit with immersive experiences galore, the event was also the center stage for an incredible series of product reveals from the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle, Haider Khan.

Reiterating their commitment to constantly innovating, updating and providing value, the highly respected technology expert announced five revolutionary new products at B3DXB 2022.

Here are some of the exciting new products that Bayut & dubizzle will be launching soon:

Search 2.0: Easily the most defining launch of the day, Search 2.0 by Bayut promises to be the ultimate, modern property search experience with advanced filters to help property seekers identify ideal properties based on their commute preferences. Developed using advanced AI and Machine Learning, this revolutionary new search goes beyond just providing an inventory of properties and actually helps users to have a more holistic, well-researched understanding of potential housing choices based on their daily routine.

SmartShare: An intuitive new solution that helps agents to create customised inventories of recommended properties which can be shared as an interactive link with a potential client based on their preferences. This will help them review potential options and choose the best properties for their needs. Following this, agents and clients can also continue the discussion about potential options on the same tool.

ProConnectTM: A first-of-its kind B2B tool to connect buyers agents and sellers agents directly. Developed with sophisticated algorithms to identify potential matches for both parties, this interactive board allows agents to collaborate and ensure a faster, more seamless sales process for all involved stakeholders.

ProBoardTM: A fair and sophisticated evaluation system to reward and recognise high performing agents based on multiple criteria including the responsiveness of the agent, user recommendations, their dedication towards authenticity through the use of TruCheck and more. Based on this information, property seekers can connect with the best agents in the industry easily.

TruViewTM: An exhaustive index of location-specific property transactions developed using geo-spatial technology, using which agents can share customised reports.This can give potential buyers or sellers an in-depth understanding of how similar units have transacted in the market historically. Agents and clients can also interact on the tool.

The entire event was conceptualised around the importance of innovation and technology in the UAE real estate industry. This successful real estate event in Dubai also had highly credible speakers including Google’s Frontier Markets Country Manager - Farhan Qureshi, Bayut’s Senior Industry and Training Manager - Caroline Tinkle, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and Business Expert, Author and Founder of Blue Sky Thinking Group - Spencer Lodge, who was also the incredible host for the day.

In line with the modern themes of B3DXB 2022, the Coca Cola arena was transformed into a futuristic canvas with innovative activations, eclectic photo opportunities, interactive pathways and a custom built metaverse robot, the B3Bot.

The team at Bayut & dubizzle conceptualised B3DXB to spark conversations about the importance of working in today’s modern and competitive landscape to deliver excellent customer experiences, while supporting brokers and agents to achieve maximum sales outputs.

The role of technology was a prevailing subject throughout the event. The powerhouse panel of dynamic CEOs including Zeina Khoury (CEO, High Mark Real Estate Broker), Richard Waind (Group Managing Director, Betterhomes Group), Mohab Samak (Managing Director, Engel & Völkers) and Khurram Farooq (Chairman, Azco Real Estate Brokers & Holiday Homes) shared their expertise and insights on how PropTech is transforming the industry and becoming the future of real estate in the region.

Highly respected specialists in the industry including Fintan Flannelly (Head of Developer Sales, Allsopp & Allsopp Group), Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude (Associate Director, Provident Real Estate), Shereen Fawzi-Skinner (Senior Client Manager, The Urban Nest Real Estate Broker) and Asim Sheikh (Associate Director, haus & haus), also shared their knowledge and understanding on how the implementation of new tools, technologies and social media are creating more opportunities for brokers to transform, disrupt and achieve success in the UAE real estate market.



Reiterating their commitment to the fraternity, Haider Khan wrapped up his keynote address with a positive message highlighting the collaborative nature of the real estate market.

“This is our investment in you and in our industry. Our fate is one. We are going to continue to invest in making your lives simpler, by putting you in a more connected, professional world and investing in tools that empower you so that you can negotiate, persuade and convince your clients to help bridge that gap. I firmly believe that we will lead the way forward together.” - Haider Ali Khan

About Bayut

Bayut is the UAE’s most trusted property website for buying, selling and renting homes. Bayut provides detailed insights, extensive content resources and updated statistics allowing end-users to make the best decision when searching for properties in the UAE.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth over the past few years. Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past five years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names. To further expand their reach in this region, Bayut also launched Bayut.sa in 2019, with its headquarters in Riyadh.

Bayut is a part of the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) which also operates the largest property classified sites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates Dubizzle in the UAE, OLX Pakistan, OLX Egypt and OLX Lebanon, in addition to several other OLX platforms in the broader Middle East region including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.