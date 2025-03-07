Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) will hold its 2025 Annual Meetings, along with key industry side events. Hosted by Bank Al-Maghrib (Central Bank of Morocco), the 46th Council Meeting, 23rd General Assembly, and side events will take place from 1 to 3 July 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

IFSB’s side events will engage IFSB members and other key players in Islamic finance, focusing on strengthening resilience and governance, addressing structural vulnerabilities, and facilitating the sharing of experiences. The programme includes:

23rd Islamic Financial Stability Forum, themed “ Fortifying Stability: Addressing Structural Vulnerabilities and Building Resilience in Islamic Finance ”

” Credit Rating Agencies Forum, themed “ Strengthening Transparency and Market Confidence: The Role of Credit Rating Agencies in Advancing Islamic Finance Markets ”

” Experience-sharing Sessions, featuring presentations from IFSB’s members

2nd IFSB Consultative Group Meeting, featuring discussion on the ongoing work of the IFSB, emerging global regulatory priorities and areas of potential future standard-setting work of the IFSB

Two (2) Industry Workshops, focusing on Liquidity Risk Management, Corporate Governance, and Shari’ah Governance Framework

The IFSB 46th Council Meeting and 23rd General Assembly will be chaired by H.E. Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib and IFSB Chairman for 2025. These high-level meetings, bring together central bank governors, regulatory and supervisory agencies heads, international organisations, and industry leaders to discuss IFSB’s strategic direction and ongoing works.

The media is invited to attend and cover press conferences and side events. For enquiries, please contact the IFSB Secretariat at ifsb_sec@ifsb.org and visit www.ifsb.org for more event and registration updates.

About the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB)

The IFSB is an international standard-setting organisation that promotes and enhances the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry by issuing global prudential standards and guiding principles for the industry, broadly defined to include banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. The IFSB also conducts research and coordinates initiatives on industry-related issues, as well as organises roundtables, seminars and conferences for regulators and industry stakeholders. Towards this end, the IFSB works closely with relevant international, regional and national organisations, research/educational institutions and market players.

The members of the IFSB comprise regulatory and supervisory authorities, international inter-governmental organisations and market players, professional firms and industry associations. For more information about the IFSB, please visit www.ifsb.org.