RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Bain & Company has announced its participation in the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII8), taking place from October 29-31, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC) in Riyadh. This year’s event, themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” will ignite global discussions on how investment can drive a prosperous and sustainable future.

At the event, Bain & Company will host a CEO Conclave in partnership with Roshn, focusing on how the adoption of innovative, customer-centric approaches can accelerate the real estate and construction industry’s transformation toward smart living and connected communities.

Moderated by Dr. Houssem Jemili, Senior Partner and a leader of Digital and Real Estate practices at Bain & Company Middle East, the session will present findings from Bain’s upcoming report, The Future of Living: Smart Living and Connected Communities,” which addresses the slow adoption of smart living technologies in real estate and construction compared to other industries. The session will be held on October 29 at 1:00 PM (GMT+3).

“In real estate, while other sectors have embraced breakthrough innovations, progress toward the 'Future of Living' paradigm has lagged,” said Houssem Jemili. “Our session will explore how we can ensure that technological advancements not only enhance environmental conservation, social connectivity, and inclusivity but also raise the quality of life for everyone—regardless of age, ability, or socioeconomic status.”

The report highlights the $14 trillion global real estate and construction market, underscoring how integrating advanced technologies can create smarter, more connected communities. It examines key industry challenges and transformative trends shaping the future of living.

Tom De Waele, Middle East Managing Partner at Bain & Company, emphasized Bain’s commitment to shaping the future of sustainability and innovation. “FII is a remarkable platform for global leaders to engage in meaningful conversations that drive change. We are proud to partner with FII8 and contribute our insights on how innovative solutions can redefine industries and shape a sustainable future.”

Ahmed Boshnak, Partner and Head of Bain & Company’s Riyadh office added: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving significant advancements across industries, including real estate. The convergence of smart living and connected communities aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s goals for a more sustainable and inclusive society. We are excited to be at the forefront of these conversations.”

FII8 will bring together the world’s foremost business and policy leaders, with discussions on sustainability, smart technologies, and the future of global investments.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.