Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has announced that it will be hosting the Middle East Investor Relations Association “MEIRA” 2023 Annual Conference which will be hosted on 13th November 2023, the biggest Investor Relations (IR) event in MENA, coinciding with MEIRA’s 15th anniversary in line with BHB’s strategic partnership with MEIRA. The announcement follows the signing of a Cooperation Agreement between BHB and MEIRA at Bahrain Bourse's premises.

The conference aims to provide delegates with a networking platform and to foster debate about market challenges and best practices, while also educating participants and stakeholders about the significance of IR, transparency, and corporate governance. The event will act as a knowledge hub for market professionals to network, discuss the latest industry trends, digital IR solutions, and gain access to a large network of IR industry partners, as well as develop a comprehensive IR ecosystem in the region. Furthermore, this will support the advancement of Bahrain Bourse's role in attracting investments, highlighting the importance of transparency and corporate governance, and boosting the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy.

The event will host sessions on a wide variety of topics, including IR best practice, evolving reporting standards, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors, digitization, regulation and other material IR topics. The conference aims to attract participants from listed companies locally and regionally, along with investors, research analysts, consultants, and officials from the region's regulatory bodies.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the initiative, “It is an honor to be hosting the MEIRA conference in 2023. This is a testament to Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing commitment to attain best IR practice and engage with the market strategically, as this comes in line with our commitment in playing an active role to develop IR practices and our sustainability strategy that aims to enhance financial awareness. As emphasized by the launch of our Investor Relations Best Practice Guide in 2021, Bahrain Bourse has consistently promoted the importance of good IR practices across Bahrain’s capital market, and to now be hosting the MEIRA conference is a monument to our efforts in the field of investor relations.”

Shaikh Khalifa added, “Hosting the MEIRA conference will further complement Bahrain Bourse's efforts to promote investor relations in Bahrain's capital market. This strategy, which is also consistent with the plan to boost capital markets as part of the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy 2022-2026, will strengthen Bahrain Bourse's role in attracting investments and broaden the investors and issuers base.”

Commenting on this occasion, Marwa Al Maskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development – Bahrain Bourse & MEIRA Board Member, “Bahrain Bourse has always been at the forefront of highlighting the value of strong investor relations practices throughout Bahrain’s capital market. We continuously seek to enhance a sustainable environment for capital markets as we work to adopt best international IR practices to build relations with various market participants. We look forward to hosting the first ever IR conference in Bahrain, which will witness the largest gathering of IR professionals and market participants under one roof.”

On his part, Andrew Tarbuck, Chair of MEIRA, commented, “We are delighted and eager to welcome attendees to the next MEIRA annual conference, hosted by Bahrain Bourse. At MEIRA, it is always a privilege to promote market-led initiatives as we collaboratively drive stakeholder value. We recognize the importance of having Bahrain Bourse at the forefront of current events that promote best practices in investor relations among listed businesses for capital market development. Hosting the conference in Bahrain will certainly broaden the Kingdom's IR ecosystem, and events like these can enable professional development opportunities for a diverse community, including investors, issuers, advisors, practitioners, technology providers and other stakeholders.”

The MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards is the region's most anticipated IR event, attracting attendees from locally listed companies, international corporations, investors, research analysts and advisors, service providers, as well as officials from the region's regulatory bodies.

Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) officially launched the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain in April 2019, with the aim of developing and enhancing best practices in IR across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Since launching, Bahrain Bourse has organized various workshops to encourage engagement of best IR practices across listed companies and issued the Investor Relations Best Practice Guide to highlight the importance of the function and the effect of implementing IR best practices on the valuation and competitiveness of listed companies in the market.

Founding members of the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain include Aluminium Bahrain (‘ALBA’), Bank ABC, Bahrain Telecommunications Company (‘Batelco’), Bahrain Bourse, Ithmaar Holding, National Bank of Bahrain, and SICO BSC (c).

