Bahrain Bourse concluded the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference – MEIRA 2023 titled “From ESG to Sustainable Capital Markets” which was held on 13th November at the Kingdom of Bahrain in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The 2023 MEIRA Annual Conference provided an opportunity to engage with key stakeholders in the capital markets and discuss important topics such as emerging trends and opportunities in GCC Markets, the “Tabadul Hub” initiative launched by ADX and Bahrain Bourse and Investor Relations (IR) practitioners’ perspective. The conference also highlighted the importance of embracing ESG in the region and regulations, as well as the role of IR in communicating the ESG Story.

With more than 39 speakers, 20 exhibitors from sponsoring entities, and 400 attendees, the conference brought together GCC Exchanges, international corporations, research analysts, brokers, custodians, IR advisory firms, listed companies, and regional regulatory bodies.

In a keynote speech, Mrs. Abeer Al Saad, Executive Director of Financial Institutions Supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain highlighted the rising awareness about ESG issues, implementation of ESG reporting requirements issued by regulatory authorities and the introduction of regulatory framework for ESG reporting by the Central Bank of Bahrain. The regulatory framework is applicable to all listed companies and financial institutions licensed by CBB and comes into effect from financial year 2024, she added.

Commenting on the conference, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, said, “The 2023 MEIRA Annual Conference hosted by Bahrain Bourse was a great opportunity to discuss the important role of capital markets in advancing ESG and implementation of best IR practices. We require collective efforts taken to support the development of sustainable markets in the region, and I thank my colleagues from GCC exchanges who joined us for this unique event. I would also like to thank the Central Bank of Bahrain in collaborating with Bahrain Bourse to host this successful conference.”

On his part, John Gollifer, General Manager of MEIRA, said: "The MEIRA conference serves as our Association's premier event, and this year's edition held particular significance as we commemorated our 15th anniversary. Since its inception, MEIRA has been steadfastly committed to promoting IR best practices in the region, fostering transparency and upholding sound corporate governance principles in the capital markets. The remarkable level of participation witnessed at this year's Conference stands as a testament to the alignment of our endeavours with the needs of the industry. The convergence of our esteemed members, partners and stakeholders to engage in discussions surrounding the latest IR trends underscores MEIRA's pivotal role in cultivating a thriving community of capital market professionals in the Middle East."

MEIRA Conference organizers extend their sincere gratitude to the event's sponsors, including Strategic Partner: "Tabadul" Hub, Diamond Sponsors: Bank ABC, Riyad Bank, Wamid. Gold Sponsors: Ahli United Bank, Argaam, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Smart Media, and Visible Alpha; and Silver Sponsors: Almarai, Al Salam Bank, Bahrain National Holding (BNH), BNY Mellon, Euroland IR, First Abu-Dhabi Bank (FAB), Instinctif Partners, Morrow Sodali, Global Financial Media, and Zain Bahrain; and Bronze Sponsors: Fanda, J.P. Morgan, Investis Digital (iDX), Nasdaq, S&P Global, Sustainable Square, and Teneo.

