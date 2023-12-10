Saudi Arabia: Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is a part of Community Jameel Saudi, is gearing up to host a Virtual Job Fair between 17-21 December. The objective of the fair is to connect organizations in search of outstanding Saudi talent, freelancers, and other job seekers across various sectors. This initiative aligns with Bab Rizq Jameel’s mandate to empower society’s members economically, by providing them with suitable job and income opportunities, and supporting young individuals in discovering roles that align with their interests and aspirations.

The job fair will take place on an online platform to ensure a broader reach to a greater pool of candidates, which will enhance cross communications and eliminate the physical and logistical hurdles associated with traditional fairs. The virtual fair also provides several solutions to connect recruiters and applicants, including providing customizable virtual booths for each recruiter, video interviews features, access to a database of applicants' CVs, and AI-driven recommendations, as well as offering a mobile-friendly version of the Fair.

The five-days agenda includes a daily open fair, which will be held daily from 9:00 to 17:00 facilitating one-on-one interviews between recruiters and job seekers. Additionally, the agenda incorporates several workshops on various topics including preparations for personal interviews, communication skills, CV writing, and more. These workshops aim to assist individuals in developing their professional and soft skills.

On this occasion, Dr. May Taiba, the director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: "The Virtual Job Fair is a unique event aligned with the social and economic development goals set out in Vision 2030. Bab Rizq Jameel always strives to keep up with the latest developments and advanced technologies. Hence, our main goal is to position this Fair as a bridge between recruiters and young job seekers in Saudi Arabia. "

This event marks yet another major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to community empowerment. Bab Rizq Jameel recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary and its contribution to providing more than a million job opportunities over two decades. The Fair aligns with economic development initiatives and the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in particular those related to reducing unemployment rates to 7%, increasing Saudization in highly skilled jobs, and boosting citizens’ participation in entrepreneurial and freelance activities.

To register and apply, both for individuals and entities, please visit Bab Rizq Jameel's official website (https://jobfair.brj.com.sa/).

About Community Jameel Saudi

In 1945, the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel established a commitment to giving back to society, spearheading philanthropic initiatives, and launching social welfare programs. Decades of dedication to philanthropy led to the formation of Abdul Latif Jameel Community Services Programs in 2003. Building on the foundation of nurturing societal growth, Community Jameel Saudi, a dedicated entity spearheading societal and developmental programs supporting socio-economic development, was established in 2010.

Community Jameel Saudi is committed to supporting Saudi communities through strategic development pillars focused on Competency Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurs Advancement, Community Wellbeing, Science and Technology, Preserving the Environment, Inspiring Innovation, Continuous Development of Education and Humanitarian Initiatives.

About Bab Rizq Jameel

Bab Rizq Jameel (BRJ) is a social enterprise that was established in 2003 as a part of Community Jameel Saudi Foundation’s family (formerly known as Abdul Latif Jameel Community Initiatives). We aim to train Saudi youth to acquire the necessary skills in alignment with the needs of the labour market, and connects them with suitable job opportunities and sources of income. This is achieved in cooperation with a vast network of training and recruitment partners, allowing us to serve three categories: income opportunity seekers, those looking for training, and employers or project owners.

BRJ model is based on empowerment, where we give our community members the ability to find sources of income on their own, and assist them in improving their living standards and contributing to the development of the Saudi economy. Moreover, our services allow business enterprises access to a pool of highly-skilled and qualified workforce, which will assist in achieving Vision 2030’s goals of decreasing the unemployment rate to 7% by 2030, increasing the percentage of local content, and reaching the localisation quotas per the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development plans.