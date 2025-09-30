Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Axis Communications, a global leader in network video, audio and access control solutions, will present its latest innovations at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place from 29 September to 2 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

Intersec Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s most significant security events, attracting over 17,000 industry professionals, government representatives and decision-makers. At stand 3-B12, Axis will showcase technologies designed for critical infrastructure, smart cities, stadiums and large-scale events.

Visitors to the Axis stand will experience:

An artificial intelligence (AI) area , with live demonstrations showing how AI enhances safety, operational efficiency and decision-making through intelligent surveillance, Industry 4.0 applications and advanced analytics.

, with live demonstrations showing how AI enhances safety, operational efficiency and decision-making through intelligent surveillance, Industry 4.0 applications and advanced analytics. Cloud connect solutions , a secure and scalable platform for remote system management and multi-site monitoring with end-to-end encryption.

, a secure and scalable platform for remote system management and multi-site monitoring with end-to-end encryption. Body-worn solutions, demonstrating how high-quality video capture supports law enforcement and private security, integrating seamlessly with video and evidence management systems.

New product launches at Intersec

At the event, Axis will launch several new products, including the AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera for long-distance surveillance in 8K resolution, the AXIS P3288-LVE Dome Camera, the AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor, the AXIS C1720 Network Display Speaker and the AXIS Q6358-LE PTZ Camera.

“With Saudi Arabia’s plans to construct new stadiums as part of its bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034, the AXIS Q1809-LE will be instrumental in providing enhanced safety and security for fans with its capacity to cover large areas from a distance, with the ability to capture jersey colours and faces across the stadium with 123 pixels/meter” says Assim Khedr, Manager for Engineering & Training Middle East at Axis Communications. “Additionally, it will make it easier for operators to maintain and operate, thanks to its streamlined form factor compared to other technologies currently available in the market.”

Partnerships and collaboration

Axis will also be joined at the stand by co-exhibitors, OODA & Eagle Eye, who bring expertise in video analytics and wireless power solutions. Together, these collaborations highlight the value of integrated approaches to safety and security.

Strategic collaborations will also take centre stage, with Axis showcasing integrated solutions developed with technology partners Eagle Eye Networks, OODA and Genetec. These partnerships combine cloud-based video management, access control and analytics into unified, future-ready security platforms.

Commitment to responsibility and quality

“Since launching the world’s first network surveillance camera, Axis has continually advanced network security as a business asset,” says Assim. “At the same time, we take into account global regulations, industry standards and ethical practices that compel us to take responsibility and lead by example. This approach ensures our solutions are technologically advanced, secure, compliant and sustainable, qualities our customers can depend on.”

All Axis products are designed and manufactured to meet strict regulatory, quality and sustainability standards, with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified facilities.

See Axis at Intersec 2025

Visitors can explore the full Axis portfolio at stand 3-B12 at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. For more information on Axis’s product offerings, visit www.axis.com/products