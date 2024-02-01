Sharjah: In a celebration of athletic prowess and female empowerment, the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday) at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheater in Sharjah, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Women Sports.

With a gathering of 560 skilled women athletes representing 15 Arab nations, the event promises fierce competition across 8 sports from February 2 to 12.

Front and center at the opening ceremony will be Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee of AWST, Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Supervision and Monitoring Committee at UANOC, as well distinguished representatives, personalities and key sports figures from across the UAE and the Arab world.

The inauguration will witness a vibrant display as teams proudly hoist the flags of their Arab nations, accompanied by captivating visual retrospectives of the games highlights. Beyond the competitive spirit, the ceremony will feature an array of artistic, cultural, and entertaining performances, sending messages of encouragement echoing through the arena.

In a groundbreaking move, the seventh edition introduces the inaugural 'International Conference of Medicine and Women Sports Sciences (Excel)' on February 7 at the Al Razi Hall, Sharjah University College of Medicine. Themed 'Future Vision for Establishment, Development, and Achievements,' the conference brings together luminaries in medicine and sports science. Attendees include athletes, coaches, referees, and enthusiasts not just from the UAE but from around the globe.

Sharjah doesn't stop at the games; it's a city steeped in culture and heritage. The tournament's events will unfold in eight state-of-the-art sports facilities, showcasing Sharjah's commitment to providing the best conditions for Arab teams while ensuring the utmost safety and security.