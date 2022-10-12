Dubai, United Arab Emirates - AVIAREPS, the global leader and expert in growing and developing outbound tourism, aviation and hospitality demand, with a portfolio of more than 100 airlines and 250 travel and tourism clients worldwide, successfully relaunched its in-person AVIAREPS Middle East Travel Caravan after a 2-year hiatus following the Covid pandemic. Over 110 key travel industry professionals, media and travel influencers attended the Dubai leg of the event which was held on October 11th, 2022 at the Shangri-la Dubai Hotel, with the same number of visitors expected for the Riyadh event on October 12th, 2022.

The travel roadshow sees key international travel brands and destinations gather under the one roof to meet with the UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s key outbound travel agencies and meeting and conferencing professionals, to meet one to one to develop new travel packages, itineraries and events tailored for UAE and Saudi Arabia-based travellers.

A total of 27 key international partners joined the 2022 edition of the AVIAREPS Caravan including Qatar Tourism Board, The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Malta Tourism Authority, The Royal Commission for AlUla, Visit California, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and a host of international hospitality brands, airlines and destination management companies. In addition to meeting leading travel agencies, partners also had the opportunity to meet with popular travel influencers from the region, as well as join an intimate panel discussion industry thought leaders, that included representatives from Emirates Holidays, ITL World and Al Rostamani Travel, where they were updated on the latest travel trends and consumer travel requirements from the region.

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs, AVIAREPS commented: “As we head towards a post pandemic world outbound international travel from the Gulf Countries continues to demonstrate a remarkably strong and quick return compared to all other major travel regions around the globe. Within this context it is extremely important and timely to hold such an event. By bringing the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s travel professionals directly in contact with such an exciting and eclectic mix of travel providers and destinations, I’m confident we will all see jointly crafted, attractive travel experiences and offerings to follow, that will no doubt create new travel trends for the coming months and 2023.”

Not only do travellers from the Gulf countries tend to travel more often than others, but they also tend to stay longer and have one of the world’s highest average-daily-spends while travelling. The luxury travel segment is particularly strong, as too is MICE travel, providing a multitude of opportunities for entities seeking to diversify their client mix.

Johnston added; “This year’s edition of the AVIAREPS Middle East Travel Caravan comes on the heals of Dubai EXPO 2020, which successfully concluded earlier this year. Many of this year’s caravan participants have decided to use this platform to continue the positive and productive momentum created during EXPO, and use it further strengthen their presence in the Middle East market. Personal networks and ongoing connections remain an essential ingredient for business success within our region. A key focus for us is to ensure that through our well-established industry networks both co-participants and our carefully selected Middle Eastern outbound partners see a return on their investment and a growth in their business. That is our commitment to these events.”

