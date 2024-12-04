With EVs expected to account for 25% of new vehicle sales in the UAE by 2035, the UAE is expected to achieve its eMobility goals

Automechanika Dubai will take place from 10-12 December 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: As the UAE accelerates its journey toward sustainable transportation, Automechanika Dubai 2024 plays a vital role in supporting the nation’s electric mobility (eMobility) targets. Returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10–12 December 2024, the event will explore key strategies to advance electrification, foster partnerships, and reshape the automotive aftermarket industry.

According to PwC’s eMobility Outlook 2024: UAE Edition, new policy initiatives to speed the rollout of charging infrastructure and faster adoption of electric vehicles could enable the UAE to achieve and even exceed its eMobility goals. EVs are projected to account for 15% of new passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales by 2030, equivalent to approximately 58,000 vehicles annually. By 2035, this share is expected to rise to 25%, representing around 110,500 vehicles annually.

The report highlights the UAE's commitment to reducing carbon emissions through initiatives such as the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy, complemented by expanding EV infrastructure, innovative financing solutions, and regulatory support.

At Automechanika Dubai, these themes will be explored in depth at the Innovation4Mobility Conference, which provides a critical platform for regional and international experts to share insights and solutions shaping the future of transportation. In a much-anticipated session titled ‘Global and Regional Electrification Trends’, Heiko Seitz, Global eMobility Leader & Partner, PwC, will highlight the growing trend of electrification of vehicles.

Other notable voices at the conference include Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of the Transportation Systems Department at RTA, who will address the importance of collaboration in accelerating future mobility and Maxwell Stanley, Behavioural Change Expert at the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi, who will explore how behavioural science can influence the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions. Meanwhile, Dr. Stephane Dreher, Head of CCAM – Innovation & Deployment at ERTICO, will discuss the role of digital innovation in reshaping transportation. At the same time, Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of BMW AGMC, will delve into the transformative potential of blockchain in mobility ecosystems. Feras Jawhari, Head of Fleet Mobility at Goodyear Middle East, will also shed light on achieving operational excellence through telematics.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “As the largest event for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East region, Automechanika Dubai is uniquely positioned to drive the UAE’s eMobility goals, acting as a hub where groundbreaking technologies, visionary ideas, and industry expertise converge.”

“This year's event emphasises the transformative potential of electrification and sustainable mobility solutions, offering stakeholders the insights and tools they need to shape the future of transportation."

Celebrating its 21st edition, Automechanika Dubai 2024 will feature over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and welcome an audience of 56,000 visitors.

Automechanika Dubai covers ten specialised product categories: Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customising, Tyres & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, Management & Digital Solutions, and Innovation4Mobility.

The exhibition will run alongside Logimotion, a pioneering event dedicated to the logistics industry, amplifying cross-industry collaboration and innovation opportunities.

The latest Automechanika Dubai news stories are available on our 'Press Releases' page.

