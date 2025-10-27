Sharjah, UAE — Deeper collaboration between the UAE and China in advancing economic development was the focus of “Sharing the Future: New Opportunities for China–Arab Economic Development,” a summit organized by American University of Sharjah (AUS) in collaboration with Peking University Guanghua School of Management on October 22 at AUS. More than 500 leaders, policymakers and academics attended the AUS–PKU summit, which featured keynote speeches on opportunities for China–UAE cooperation under the UAE Economic Vision 2031, the strategic value of Middle East markets in a shifting global economy, China’s economic growth and international cooperation, and global energy trends with new avenues for China–UAE collaboration.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, followed by remarks from H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai. Both speakers underscored the role of academic partnerships in deepening China–UAE economic cooperation and opening new opportunities in energy, technology and trade.

Keynote speakers included AUS alumna Reem Baggash, Deputy Managing Director at the World Governments Summit Organization, UAE Prime Minister’s Office, and President of the AUS Alumni Association Board; Dr. Liu Qiao, Professor of Finance and Dean of Peking University Guanghua School of Management, who delivered “The Changing Global Economy: China’s Economic Growth and International Cooperation”; and Dr. Samer Saleh Kherfi, Associate Professor of Economics and Head of the Department of Economics at AUS, who reflected on regional growth dynamics and the role of research-driven policy.

Following the keynotes, the program moved into two deep-dive panels. The first, “China–UAE collaborative development in new energy: technical breakthroughs, investment opportunities and industrial implementation,” examined grid integration, hydrogen and storage, project finance and pathways for cross-border research and commercialization. The second, “AI-enabled manufacturing upgrades: China–UAE technology integration and scenario implementation,” brought experts together on industrial AI adoption, smart factories, supply-chain digitization, workforce upskilling and regulatory alignment.

Commenting on the importance of the event, Dr. Salah Brahimi, Vice Chancellor for External Affairs at AUS, said: “At AUS, we see higher education as a driver of international cooperation and economic progress. This summit underlined how academic partnerships can shape policy, advance industry and create pathways for meaningful collaboration between the UAE, China and the wider Arab region.”

“At Peking University Guanghua School of Management, we view collaboration between China and the Arab world as a foundation for the next era of global economic growth. This summit with AUS reflects our shared commitment to connecting academic excellence with real-world impact, where knowledge exchange, innovation and cross-border partnerships can drive sustainable development and prosperity for both regions. Fostering new quality productive forces through technological breakthroughs and strategic investments—especially in areas like green energy and digital transformation—is essential to revitalizing global productivity and shaping a sustainable economic future,” said Dr. Liu Qiao, Dean of Peking University Guanghua School of Management.

The AUS–PKU Summit was organized by the AUS Office of External Affairs, the Department of International Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business Administration.

For more information, please contact:

Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, +971 6 515 2362, smahmoud@aus.edu

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.