Manama – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) hosted its second annual Entrepreneurship Week from November 17 to 24, 2024, reaffirming its dedication to cultivating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem within Bahrain.

The initiative aimed to inspire and empower students and alumni by providing them with practical knowledge to explore opportunities in entrepreneurship and investment, positioning them as future innovators and business leaders.

The week featured a diverse array of events, with a keynote session led by Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, Chairman and CEO of Floward, the leading online destination for flowers and gifts in the MENA region and the UK. as one of the region's most prominent entrepreneurs, Mr. Al Loughani offered valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities encountered while building his highly successful venture. His session provided students with a unique platform for direct engagement, enabling them to garner practical lessons from a distinguished industry leader.

The university also organized an Entrepreneurship Competition, designed to foster young talent, and provide a platform for developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. The event brought together high school students from across Bahrain, offering them valuable insights through real-life experiences shared by accomplished entrepreneurs.

Key speakers included AUBH students Noor Husain, the Founder of ‘Shafaq’, a project specializing in handcrafted goods and stationery, and Mohamed Alkhabbaz, Founder of the tech company ‘DOO’. They shared their entrepreneurial journeys, offering insights into how they navigated the complexities of the business world and the innovative strategies that fueled their success.

The competition also featured a keynote address by Ms. Alya Al Ammari, Founder of ‘Scoop Creamery’, who shared insights into the entrepreneurial journey as a small business owner. The address highlighted key achievements, significant challenges encountered, and valuable lessons learned throughout the venture. Attendees then engaged in an interactive Q&A session with Ms. Al Ammari gaining practical insights into navigating real-world business challenges.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President, commented: “Entrepreneurship Week exemplifies our commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among Bahrain’s youth. By encouraging students to conceptualize and refine their ideas, we aim to support the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, contributing to the development of human capital through education, training, and the advancement of entrepreneurship.”

Dr. Fatema Alaali, Dean of the College of Business and Management at AUBH, stated: “This initiative forms a pivotal part of our strategic vision to create a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange and innovation. By focusing on the foundational principles of entrepreneurship, we are equipping our students with the skills and mindset necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s global economy.”

Mr. Al Loughani expressed his delight at attending the event, stating: "It is a privilege to be part of this significant gathering, dedicated to exchanging insights with esteemed students, particularly in the fields of entrepreneurship and project development.Such Events serve as invaluable platforms to connect with the next generation, share the expertise cultivated over years of experience, and contribute to their journey of growth and innovation."

Mr. Al Loughani further emphasized the vital role of supporting educational institutions, such as AUBH, adding: "At Floward, we believe that education is the foundation for a brighter future. Supporting academic institutions aligns with our commitment to social responsibility, as we aim to boost collaboration between academia and industry, fostering knowledge exchange and expanding opportunities for students to thrive."