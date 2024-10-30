Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Association for Talent Development (ATD) in partnership with QnA International is hosting the 7th annual ATD Saudi Arabia Conference and Exhibition, November 25-26 in Riyadh.



With the theme, “Transform Talent for the Digital Age,” the conference will include three pre- and post-conference ATD Certificate Programs covering topics such as Training Fundamentals (Arabic), ROI Measurement, and Coaching Skills.



“We are pleased to continue our partnership with QnA to bring ATD events to the Middle East,” said Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO. “To stay current with new and emerging technologies, it is crucial to think about how our industry can apply them to help learning and talent functions be more efficient, improve our teams’ productivity, attract and retain employees, and encourage innovation. By doing so, all of us can spend more time on the strategic work that drives greater impact for our organizations and our employees,” Bingham noted.



Headlining the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference is renowned tech visionary, author, and AI strategist Dr. Markus Bernhardt. Also joining the stage are Dr. Patti Phillips, CEO of ROI Institute Inc., and Arthur Carmazzi, #1 thought leader in organizational culture and bestselling author.



“My collaboration with ATD has provided a valuable platform to explore how AI can fundamentally reshape talent development strategies, especially in regions undergoing rapid transformation like Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Bernhardt. “Together, we are demonstrating how advanced technologies can be tailored to meet local needs, driving both organizational growth and national development goals. The prospects of AI-powered, tailored, on-demand learning, and performance support are exhilarating.”



As Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 goals, digital transformation has become a cornerstone of the nation’s economic and social development. With more than 80 years in the learning and talent development field, ATD brings world-class content and event experience to the Middle East region and the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference has become the region’s premier gathering for the talent and L&D community.



“This is the biggest platform for L&D decision-makers from the government, public sector, and state-owned entities from across the region to discuss the latest trends in workforce growth and development, meet the best L&D solution providers, benchmark L&D practices and learn from one another,” Sidh N.C, Director, QnA International, explained. “The ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 is where you'll have the opportunity to be a part of and shape the future of learning and development, and where you can expect a week of connection, collaboration, and celebration of the Kingdom’s L&D innovations and transformation.”



The conference will give talent development professionals the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and gain professional knowledge in AI and digital transformation and the measurement of learning and organizational culture through gamification. The conference will have two days of immersive learning including discussions with international thought leaders, peer-led discussions, boutique exhibition showcasing, interactive seminars, and much more.



“Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance learning and development and educational technology are recognized around the world,” added Dr. Phillips. “I am thrilled to be part of an experience that will showcase these efforts, and I am excited to learn from those who are doing this work.”



Arthur Carmazzi added, “Saudi is now on track to be one of the world’s most innovative countries, the efforts and open-mindedness to new ways of building people and our world is amazing. Attendees at the ATD Saudi Arabia Conference 2024 can expect a glimpse into the future.”



About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).



ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports TD professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.



For more information, visit atd.org.



About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

