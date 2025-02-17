Connecting MENA and global markets with deep regional expertise and strategic partnerships

Seamlessly integrating public markets, private equity, real estate, and investment banking into a bespoke boutique offering

Dubai, UAE: ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has commenced operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with a starting AUM of $4.5 billion. The firm is set to offer a diverse portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions, including public markets, private markets, and investment banking.

“The launch of ASB Capital marks a strategic milestone in our vision to set a new standard in wealth and asset management,” said Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank and Managing Director of ASB Capital. “As the region’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and institutional investors seek more diverse, tailored investment strategies—both for accessing high-growth GCC markets and for gaining exposure to international opportunities—ASB Capital is uniquely positioned to bridge these needs. By leveraging our expertise to seamlessly connect regional opportunities to global investors and global opportunities to regional investors, we are well positioned to provide bespoke solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term value.”

“With a deep understanding of the GCC economies and market dynamics, ASB Capital is designed to cater to a sophisticated client base that demands multi-asset strategies aligned with their evolving financial goals. This launch reflects our commitment to establishing a trusted, independent wealth management platform that delivers value for both regional and global investors, built on the strong legacy of Al Salam Bank,” added Rafik.

ASB Capital’s strategic focus on bridging MENA and global markets provides investors with unique access to high-growth opportunities across both regional and international landscapes. Through its innovative products and global partnerships, ASB Capital is poised to connect investors to the GCC markets, while simultaneously tapping into broader international growth opportunities ensuring a diversified and future-focused investment approach. Strategically located in the DIFC, ASB Capital is poised to leverage on fast-growing markets, offering asset and wealth management solutions that meet the rising global demand for sustainable investments.

"The DIFC continues to strengthen its role as a leading financial hub, attracting firms that drive innovation and global connectivity," said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer of ASB Capital. "By launching in the DIFC, ASB Capital reinforces our position as a key gateway for global capital flows, bridging regional investors with international markets. Our expertise in combining deep regional knowledge with global reach will contribute to creating transformative investment solutions for both local and global investors. We are excited to welcome ASB Capital’s commitment to contributing to the DIFC’s vision of shaping the future of finance."

ASB Capital is further strengthening its leadership with the appointment of Hichem Djouhri as Senior Executive Officer. With over 18 years of leadership experience at firms such as Three Comma Capital, Al Khair Capital, and Shuaa Capital, Hichem brings a track record of building high-performing portfolios and delivering value-driven investment strategies. “By blending multimarket expertise with growth ambitions, ASB Capital stands as the capital of wealth connectivity, in one of the world’s fastest-growing financial markets,” said Hichem. “Whether focused on long-term wealth preservation or, capital appreciation, every strategy is precisely tailored to meet distinct objectives. Our asset management strategists excel in ‘capital curation,’ continuously refining wealth strategies to stay aligned with evolving market trends and personal goals. We are committed to delivering innovative, bespoke solutions that drive sustainable value and growth.”

Its leadership team brings decades of expertise, designing tailored strategies that align with clients’ strategic and personalized goals. The utilization of advanced AI and machine learning support in optimizing decision-making and portfolio management, delivering strong results. Strategic partnerships with global financial leaders like DWS XTrackers and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) reinforce its ability to offer innovative, risk-managed solutions for sustained growth.

ASB Capital offers a wide range of investment services, including proprietary strategies in public markets including global equities, sukuk, high-yield sukuk, and ETFs, with a focus on transformative sectors. Its private market solutions, including private equity, real estate, and private credit funds, are further enhanced by bespoke mandates, leveraging global partnerships for exceptional returns. The firm’s investment banking division specializes in equity and debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndication, empowering clients to drive strategic growth.

About ASB Capital

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.