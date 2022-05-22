In addition, more than half plan to invest in human capital management and enterprise resource planning in 2022 and beyond

MUSCAT, Oman — Amid the rapid pace of digitalization across Oman’s government and private sectors, global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is showcasing its customizable solutions for digital transformation at COMEX, the Sultanate’s largest technology, communications, innovation and digital transformation show held from 23 - 25 May at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Waheed Al Hamaid, SAP Executive Director of Business Development in Oman, says SAP’s participation at COMEX is focused on enabling entities to align with Oman’s Vision 2040, which includes developing information and communications technology.

Al Hamaid explains that having identified current market priorities through public sector research, SAP is highlighting its solutions for the intelligent enterprise, supply chain management, human experience management and intelligent spend management during COMEX. “A recent SAP-commissioned survey of IT decision-makers in Oman and other GCC countries showed that areas of priority for digital investment in 2022 and beyond include human capital management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), core business solutions and procurement,” he says.

Al Hamaid points out that there are several factors that make this year’s COMEX event in Oman particularly important. “First, the pace of digital transformation across Oman and the whole GCC has accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to our survey results. Second, we were delighted to see that Oman’s current focus on digital transformation was recognized by the Arab ICT Ministers Councils, which selected the sultanate as the Arab Digital Capital for this year. COMEX 2022 is, therefore, an ideal venue for sharing knowledge and ensuring that all entities in Oman – whether private or public, large or small – can find solutions that meet them where they are, and accelerate their journey to becoming an Intelligent Enterprise.”

SAP defines an Intelligent Enterprise as one that consistently applies advanced technologies and best practices within agile, integrated business processes. This approach helps the enterprise to be more profitable, resilient, and sustainable, while also transforming into a best-run business.

Looking at the specific findings of the SAP-commissioned research cited by Al Hamaid, the YouGov survey found that 88% of GCC government IT decision-makers agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their digital transformation last year. In terms of the top three priority areas for GCC government organizations’ digital investment in 2022 and beyond, 65% identified human capital management, 67% enterprise resource planning, 53% core solutions, 42% customer experience, 41% predictive analytics, and 30% procurement.

Other highlights of the research were that the top-three emerging technologies respondents expect their organizations to prioritize in 2022 and beyond are: artificial intelligence and machine learning (71%), the Internet of Things (56%), cloud (52%), predictive analytics (44%), blockchain (39%), and robotic process automation (36%).

SAP is a diamond sponsor at the COMEX event, hosting visitors at its booth alongside co-sponsors Indus Novateur, Inflexion, Phoenix Egypt, Kaar Tech, Apsolut (Ariba Partner) and Capita Integrity. In addition, SAP Oman Executive Director, Business Development, Waheed Al Hamaid will feature in a panel discussion on Careers in AI to be held during the event. COMEX visitors can find SAP Stand E 22 Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

