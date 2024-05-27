Dubai, UAE: Dubai, UAE - Arqaam Capital, the leading institutional investment bank specializing in emerging and frontier markets, is proud to host its 11th Annual MENA Investor Conference. Taking place at the Ritz Carlton on May 27th and 28th, 2024, this event stands as one of the largest emerging markets investment conferences, connecting global and regional institutional investors with C-suite executives from frontier and emerging markets listed companies.

With over 70 corporates attending from across 8 major markets in the MENA region, the conference represents a significant gathering of industry leaders. Collectively, these companies boast a market capitalization exceeding half a trillion USD and span 20 different sectors. This diverse assembly underscores the breadth and depth of opportunities in the MENA region.

The conference will offer a platform to discuss the latest regional market trends, dynamics, and macro themes. Attendees will gain insights into the ambitious mega projects in Saudi, along with a comprehensive understanding of the UAE Real Estate market and the macroeconomic outlooks in key markets like Qatar, Egypt, and Kuwait. Additionally, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the macroeconomic outlooks in Qatar, Egypt, and Kuwait, key markets that are shaping the region's economic landscape. The MENA real estate market, another focal point, will be thoroughly examined, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on this dynamic sector.

Furthermore, industry experts from MEED and Knight Frank will join the conference to provide additional market data and insights on the Real Estate sector in the region. Their participation will enhance the comprehensive information available to attendees, ensuring that investors have the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. This gathering of top-tier companies and experts highlights the conference's role as a pivotal event for anyone invested in the future of the MENA region.

Radi El Helw, President of Arqaam Capital, commented, "Hosting the 11th Annual MENA Investor Conference is a significant milestone for us. This event serves as a crucial platform for driving capital market investment across frontier and emerging markets. It facilitates direct dialogue between investors and the most promising companies in the region. Our extensive on-the-ground expertise allows us to equip investors with the necessary tools, unique insights, and direct access required to optimize returns. We remain steadfast in our commitment to being a pivotal force in enabling corporate success and fostering financial growth."

As Arqaam Capital continues to lead the region in financial innovation and excellence, this conference underscores our dedication to supporting the growth and development of the MENA markets. We look forward to another successful event, driving forward the future of investment opportunities in our Regional markets

