London: — Aramco Europe is set to participate in the upcoming Energy Exports Conference (EEC) in Aberdeen, taking place on June 11-12. This engagement aims to deepen ties with the UK supply chain.

Aramco Europe plans to lead a series of presentations at the conference, hosted by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) and partners at the P&J Live venue. These presentations aim to explore business opportunities for energy supply chain companies across various sectors, with a strong focus on the energy transition.

Participating companies will also have a chance to book one-to-one meetings with Aramco executives present at the two-day event.

Stuart Broadley, CEO of the EIC, said, "Our goal is to link the global energy sector, enabling companies to explore export opportunities, embrace diversification, and foster growth. Aramco Europe’s participation in the conference highlights the value of direct interactions with global key operators for the UK supply chain."

He added, "In these challenging market conditions, identifying new avenues for growth and resilience is increasingly important. The EEC serves as a crucial platform for navigating global energy opportunities and strengthening industry relationships, and we encourage all stakeholders to engage in this vital exchange of ideas and to explore new possibilities together."

The 2024 Energy Exports Conference is designed to consolidate key information, opportunities, and expertise from the global energy exports market, and help ensure attendees derive significant value. The event is set to feature 50 exhibitors and 100 speakers, with 3,000 attendees expected, including international delegations, operators, EPCs and government officials. It offers networking possibilities and visionary insights into the sector.

Following the momentum from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, the conference will also discuss advanced technologies and initiatives in hydrogen, carbon capture, and more sustainable oil and gas production, highlighting leading export markets and developing projects.

EEC 2024 Organizing Partners:

Aberdeen City Council

Decom Mission

Department for Business & Trade

Energy Industries Council (EIC)

Energy Transition Zone (ETZ)

Global Underwater Hub (GUH)

North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA)

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)

Scottish Development International

UK Export Finance

For more information about EIC, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com

The EIC is an award-winning global trade association for the energy supply chain with a worldwide membership of 950 companies covering all energy sectors. Established in 1943, EIC advocates for its members by working closely with governments and key stakeholders. We work on behalf of our members across governments and agencies to reflect their needs and raise the voice of the supply chain globally. Our expert analysts and consultants produce insightful reports and bespoke market intelligence. In recognition of our commitment to excellence, the EIC was honoured to receive the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in 2023.