Riyadh: Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), the foremost satellite services provider in the Arab world and a global leader in satellite operations, has successfully concluded its participation in this year’s Arab Food Security Conference & Exhibition at the Hôtel Du Golf Rotana Palmeraie, Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco from 2-3 October.

The event’s eighth edition, "Food Industries and their Role in Achieving Food Security," was held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), and the University of Moroccan Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Services, and in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office - Bahrain, and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development. It addressed today’s most pressing food security challenges in light of the pandemic, climate change, and the current geopolitical situation, while also advocating for the adoption of sustainable, next-generation agricultural practices throughout the Arab World.

The event served as an excellent opportunity for Arabsat and its partners to present cutting-edge solutions with the potential to transform agriculture in the Arab world, bolster food security, and boost overall productivity.

In partnership with Kinéis, Arabsat has introduced groundbreaking satellite-connected sprayer technology, aimed at reducing fertilizer usage in agriculture by up to 75%. This system meticulously monitors fertilizer application, accurately assesses treated areas, and transmits data to agricultural managers, facilitating precise and efficient fertilizer distribution.

Arabsat has also unveiled a satellite-connected sensor, designed in collaboration with Kinéis to comprehensively monitor the quality of agricultural silo bags. This technology minimizes post-harvest losses, detects potential issues like vandalism or animal intrusion, and continuously monitors parameters such as temperature, CO2 levels, PH3, and humidity, ensuring secure stock storage.

Spearheading the establishment of dedicated meteorological stations tailored to agriculture's specific needs, Arabsat's new satellite-connected weather stations enhance production and environmental conservation. They consistently monitor and report essential parameters like temperature, sunshine rate, humidity, and wind speed, empowering farmers with critical information.

Arabsat's collaboration with Kinéis also resulted in advanced tracking solutions for semi-wild animals and herds. Utilizing innovative technologies such as ear tags and tracking necklaces equipped with multiple sensors, these solutions enable continuous monitoring of the health and well-being of these valuable assets.

-Ends-

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers across the world.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

For more information, please contact the Public Relations team.

Emai: publicrelations@arabsat.com

Alternatively, visit the Arabsat website online:

https://www.arabsat.com/arabic/home