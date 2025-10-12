Abu Dhabi: The fifth day of the Arab Youth Tech Fellowship 2025, organized by the Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi and running until October 17, offered the 23 participating young innovators from across the Arab world a transformative field experience that bridged theory with practice.

During their visits to the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC), participants explored cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, gaining direct exposure to the UAE’s world-class innovation ecosystem.

The visit to MBZUAI underlined the university’s role in cultivating talent and research that drive a knowledge-based economy built on advanced technologies, while the engagement at IEC showcased the Center’s distinctive model for empowering AI-driven startups. By integrating deep technical knowledge with real-world market insights, the Center equips young Arab entrepreneurs to translate bold ideas into impactful innovations capable of shaping the region’s digital and economic future.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) expressed keen interest in the participants' projects and announced its readiness to explore avenues for strategic collaboration, mentorship, and incubation of promising youth-led startups. This commitment reflects the Center’s broader mission to nurture innovation-driven entrepreneurship, empower the next generation of Arab tech leaders, and accelerate the regional ecosystem’s growth in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The day featured two interactive sessions, including one in collaboration with e& titled “The Next Generation of Arab Tech Leaders.” The session focused on the future-ready leadership skills needed by Arab innovators and showcased e&’s latest AI-driven systems and digital transformation initiatives. Participants also explored the company’s youth empowerment programs and gained hands-on insights into applying AI to real-world solutions. As part of its commitment to nurturing Arab talent, e& announced complimentary three-month access to its online learning platform, offering over 1,000 accredited courses in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Purposeful storytelling gives projects life

The second session “Structured and Purposeful Storytelling” was delivered by Frederik Cicer, former member of the World Economic Forum Council and Senior Executive of Prototypes for Humanity. It focused on the art of presenting technical ideas in impactful ways that convey messages clearly and persuasively.

Commenting on the importance of storytelling, Cicer stated: “In today’s fast-paced technology landscape, having an innovative idea or a cutting-edge product is only the beginning. What truly defines success is how that idea is communicated. Clear, purposeful storytelling gives projects life, it attracts investors, forges partnerships, and inspires audiences. Arab youth are well positioned to master this art, and once they do, their voices will shape the future of technology and innovation. Storytelling is not just a communication skill; it’s a strategic advantage for anyone seeking to make a lasting impact on the global tech stage.”

The fourth edition of the Arab Youth Tech Fellowship serves as a platform to accelerate the development of emerging tech startups and prepare a generation capable of contributing to economic diversification and digital transformation. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and a magnet for talent, in line with its vision of building a sustainable knowledge economy.