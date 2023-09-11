Abu Dhabi, UAE – To address the dynamic growth of the Arab world's population, the Arab Housing & Community Development Forum opened today at the prestigious Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates by H.E. Engineer Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

The two-day event brings together industry experts, government representatives, developers, investors, and other key stakeholders looking into pressing matters surrounding the housing market in the Arab world and the sustainable growth and development of the housing sector in the region.

H.E. Engineer Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program said, “The UAE is keen to build smart future cities with distinguished facilities and this year’s Housing and Urban Development Forum comes at a very important stage, especially as we are on the cusp of the UAE hosting the next edition of COP28. which will help accelerate the pace of sustainable development in various fields, especially the housing and urban development sector.”

His Excellency continued, “The forum represents a unique opportunity for participants to discuss urban planning strategies, exchange experiences and ideas on how to provide affordable, high-quality housing for all, in addition to reviewing the best international practices in the field of urban development. The UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, is keen to build smart future cities with distinguished facilities, relying on sustainability and green buildings, in a way that contributes to supporting the sustainable development system and enhancing the country’s economic position. The UAE is also taking rapid steps to achieve global leadership goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 by launching specific initiatives and projects that keep pace with the directions of the UAE government.”

The Arab Housing & Community Development Forum is ideal for examining the rapid advancements and challenges within the housing sector, aligning them with global sustainability initiatives.

The Arab Housing & Community Development Forum is a pivotal gathering for all those invested in the region's housing industry and dedicated to evolving housing solutions that align with the broader goals of the Arab world. It offers a unique opportunity to foster meaningful connections, discover groundbreaking ideas, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of housing in the Arab world.