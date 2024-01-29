Recalling her family history, Elissa emphasized the need for early screening, particularly for breast cancer.

Dubai: In a powerful symbol of triumph and hope for cancer patients and survivors, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, unveiled the ‘Ring for Life’ initiative during the inaugural day of Arab Health. Renowned Arab singer Elissa, a cancer warrior, graced the event by ceremonially ringing the bell at the BMC booth H6E59, becoming an inspiration to those navigating a cancer diagnosis. The initiative celebrates the significant milestones in patient journeys, from the commencement of treatment to the joyous moment of completion.

Addressing the challenges posed by the projected $25.2 trillion global cost of cancer from 2020 to 2050, the ‘Ring for Life’ initiative seeks to raise awareness and promote solidarity among patients, healthcare professionals, and the broader community. The initiative signals the latest developments and advanced care that are reshaping the landscape of oncology.

‘Raising Awareness is Crucial’

During her visit to the BMC booth, Elissa emphasized the importance of raising awareness about cancer in the Arab world, particularly given the high incidence rates, especially for breast cancer.

Recalling her journey with cancer, Elissa said, “Considering my own history, along with my sister and father, who succumbed to cancer, I firmly believe that this disease can be successfully treated if detected early. Regular screening for women with breast cancer is incredibly important, given the significantly high cure rates compared to other types of cancer.”

Elissa considers herself fortunate to have discovered her cancer early, even though she went through a challenging time upon learning about her diagnosis. Initially, as a public figure, she chose to keep her illness private. After completing her treatment, she decided to use her experience to raise awareness about the disease within the community.

“Psychological support from family and friends for cancer patients is very important. Strength and encouragement from loved ones play a crucial role in helping individuals overcome the challenges of the disease,” she added.

“I am proud to take part in this initiative that offers hope to those battling cancer,” said Elissa. Expressing her admiration for Burjeel Medical City, she added, “Burjeel Medical City is a specialized facility that offers comprehensive and advanced care for cancer patients all under one roof. Their technological offerings and world-class expertise are helping patients from everywhere.”

The singer, who recently launched her Netflix series ‘It’s OK’, also interacted with visitors to the booth and shared words of encouragement with cancer patients.

Medical Tourism in Focus

Under the theme ‘Safeguarding Your Health at the World’s Safest City’, BMC’s complex care capabilities take center stage at this year’s Arab Health. Demonstrating its commitment to international patients and medical tourism, BMC is showcasing its cutting-edge technology and global expertise that have contributed to making it a healthcare hub for medical tourists from around the world.

The booth gives an insight into the latest advancements in oncology for pediatric and adult patients. Its complex care capabilities across pediatric subspecialties, advanced orthopedics, kidney/liver transplant, head and neck services, advanced rehabilitation, and complex gynecology will be highlighted during the exhibition.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, were among the dignitaries who visited the BMC booth on the first day of Arab Health. Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of Board of Directors and President of Business Development, Burjeel Holdings, and Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of BMC, also participated in the event.

Mr. John Sunil said, “Our participation in Arab Health reflects our dedication to elevating the UAE’s position as a top-tier destination for international patients. By showcasing our advanced capabilities in complex care and technological innovation, we are poised to lead transformative discussions on this global stage, underscoring our role in shaping the future of healthcare.”

Throughout the exhibition, the BMC booth will host various high-level officials and experts to exchange actionable ideas on improving cancer care. The BMC booth will also witness collaborations with various entities.