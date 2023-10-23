The exhibition will focus on the future of the healthcare industry under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare’

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 49th edition will run from 29 January to 1 February

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following record results at Arab Health 2023, the Middle East’s largest healthcare event will return from 29 January to 1 February 2024 with an expanded site and a growing international presence.

The event is expected to welcome a global audience with over 3,450 exhibitors and over 110,000 healthcare professional visits from 180 countries. The event will take place over an extended area at the Dubai World Trade Centre, contributing significantly to the increase in exhibitors.

A significant focus of the exhibition for 2024 will be the future of healthcare, and as a result, a range of new features have been added. These include the Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone and the UAE student-focused competition, Cre8. Returning features on the theme include the invite-only Future Health Summit and the Transformation Zone, which will feature talks, the popular Innov8 competition and product showcases.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “As Arab Health heads into its 49th year, the event has firmly cemented its position as the place where the world of healthcare meets. Arab Health 2023 provided a platform for securing deals worth $1.81 billion (AED 6.65 billion), and with more than 110,000 healthcare professional visits expected next year, we are expanding our offering for 2024.

“Our show theme for 2024, ‘Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare’, will allow us to focus on the future of healthcare and the game-changing technologies utilised here in the UAE and on the global stage. In line with this, we will launch a series of new features, conferences, talks, and competitions underscoring and showcasing the innovative nature of the healthcare industry.”

Focusing on the future of healthcare, the new Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, part of the Healthcare Transformation Zone, will allow visitors to experience the next generation of healthcare through various live demonstrations. These will highlight how multiple technologies can combine with state-of-the-art medical equipment to improve the overall patient-care environment.

Another new addition to the show will see Arab Health target future healthcare practitioners through the inaugural Cre8 competition, a one-day event that tasks participating UAE students to imagine, innovate and create a solution for a real-world healthcare problem using an imaginary budget of AED 100,000. The competition is open to all UAE universities and schools and is designed to foster innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, and address healthcare challenges.

The Future Health Summit will return this year, offering an unparalleled opportunity for senior government officials and healthcare CEOs to network and gain insights into the forthcoming groundbreaking advancements in the industry. This year, the invite-only Summit will bring together global experts with the aim of achieving breakthroughs in the field of reverse ageing and longevity.

Medical professionals attending Arab Health 2024 will have access to 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences in the areas of total radiology, surgery, emergency medicine and critical care, diabetes, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, public health, infection control and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD).

An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns. The area has been designed to provide visitors to the show with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will again be open throughout show days and into the evening.

This year will also see the introduction of a fee for visitors to attend, ensuring the continuation of meaningful business and learning opportunities. Entry will be free for everyone registering before January 3, 2024. Thereafter, the cost will be AED100 and AED200 for those registering onsite.

Arab Health 2024 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 49 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2024 will take place from 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

