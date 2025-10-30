Dubai, UAE: To highlight the contribution of women project leaders in the region, the UAE network of Association for Project Management (APM) collaborated with Abu Dhabi Ports for an event that addressed the development and promotion of women, and initiatives required to maximise the availability of their expertise, and empower them for greater roles in project management.

A special live-streamed session from the annual ‘APM Women in Project Management Conference’ in London was held at the local event in KEZAD in Khalifa Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The theme of the event was ‘Transform Tomorrow’, to reflect that change is constant, and how we live and work is being reshaped.

Karen Blackett, the former UK President of the global advertising company WPP, shared a compelling message with the audience on authenticity, inclusion and leadership. Blackett said: “To be successful, I needed to be myself. I couldn’t pretend to be someone else to fit in."

This powerful quote set the tone for a session that challenged participants to rethink how women present themselves at work, and how they can create environments where everyone can thrive without needing to conform. Karen emphasized that leadership is about delivering results and creating inclusive, supportive environments. She encouraged women leaders to embrace their own uniqueness and that of others — and actively avoid creating cliques that encourage conformity.

The event was attended by Abu Dhabi Ports management and staff; and members from APM regional network including Miriam Al-Alawi, APM Deputy Network Lead; Ciaran Sloan, Senior Project Manager at CSQ; Gert Kloeck, Co-Founder of Kairos; Sophie Tannous, Director of Business Development, Colliers; and Sally Roche, Finance Manager, Hilton.

APM member Sophie Tannous, said: “As a FAPM member, I am proud to represent the voice of women in the regional project management sector. Women in the UAE are increasingly active and empowered, especially as rights for women are equal to men's, thus fostering an environment for professional growth for both. There are growing opportunities for women in project management in diverse fields like construction, technology, energy and healthcare. Women bring more intuitive thinking and values of empathy and compassion to the table. However, it is important for companies to embrace HR policies around work-life balance, to retain women in the project management workforce.”

AD Ports Group, the operator of ports in Abu Dhabi, has launched several significant initiatives to empower women, including those in project management roles. In 2016, coinciding with Emirati Women's Day, Abu Dhabi Ports (now part of AD Ports Group) launched its first Women's Committee. The committee's goal is to reinforce the role of women in the sector and ensure they have development opportunities.

Manuela Impellizzeri Kemp, Head of Events and Volunteer Engagement at APM, said: “We aim to grow dynamic networks with our members and connect with organisations like Abu Dhabi Ports, to share best practices in project management and professionalism. We focus on equality, diversity, and inclusion in our profession, and break down barriers to progression and discuss how to implement mechanisms for improvement.”

For editorial information, please contact: Lisa George, Iris Public Relations, Dubai, UAE.Email: Lisa@irispr.net. Website: www.irispr.net

About Association for Project Management (APM)

The Association for Project Management (APM) is the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world. As an educational charity, APM is committed to developing and promoting the value of project management in order to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society.

APM launched its regional network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2025. This launch provides a platform for project professionals in the UAE to connect, learn, and advance their skills within the field. The APM UAE Network aims to foster a community of practice, offering networking opportunities, professional development, and insights into the latest project management trends.

For more information on APM, please visit this link- https://www.apm.org.uk/