The President of the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) Dr. Armando Zamora will be visiting the Colombia pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai from March 13-15, 2022. The President will be carrying out this visit to showcase Colombia’s hydrocarbon potential and explore various partnership and investment opportunities with the UAE.

The ANH is an administrator and regulator of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources. The agency aims to invite prospective investors in line with Colombia’s commitment to developing its oil and gas resources due to its numerous hydrocarbon potential resources.

Colombia is studded with various petroleum and gas reserves that remain significantly untapped and unexplored. The ANH expects to award the largest number of areas to take advantage of the richness of the subsoil, encouraging exploration activity in order to guarantee the energy self-sufficiency that the country needs.

With the country’s energy self-sufficiency in mind, the ANH is focusing its efforts on expeditious allocation of areas through the Permanent Process of Area Allocations – PPAA and geological studies that enhance the knowledge of its resource potential.

Expo Dubai 2020 acts as the ideal platform for the ANH to present Colombia as one of the most attractive countries in the region for investment in the hydrocarbon sector due to its favorable contractual conditions, attractive fiscal framework, high prospectivity and privileged geographic location.