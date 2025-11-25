Kuwait City – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait), in collaboration with DHL Express Kuwait as Co-Host, The National Fund for SME Development, and Learn & Evolve LLC, hosted the “Kuwait 4SMEs – Mastering Soft Skills for Business Success” workshop. The event took place on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, aiming to support entrepreneurs and small business owners by strengthening the soft skills that drive business growth and sustainability. ￼

Led by Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait, Founder of Learn & Evolve, and Dean of the College of Business at Box Hill College Kuwait, the workshop focused on bridging the gap between technical skills and interpersonal competencies emphasizing that while technical expertise builds a business, soft skills sustain it.

The agenda explored four core areas aligned with the workshop’s theme:

• Soft Skills that Drive Entrepreneurial Growth

• Elevating Your Entrepreneurial Edge

• Entrepreneurial Mindset

• Effective Communication for Entrepreneurs

Participants engaged in interactive and experiential sessions designed to enhance decision-making, self-awareness, communication, adaptability, leadership presence, and confidence. Activities simulated real-life challenges, enabling participants to practice emotional regulation, resilience, and persuasive communication.

The National Fund for SME Development played a key role as a strategic partner, supporting the workshop’s mission to empower Kuwaiti entrepreneurs through practical knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and development-focused initiatives. The workshop aligns with the National Fund’s ongoing efforts to enhance entrepreneurial competencies and strengthen the SME ecosystem in Kuwait.

The event also provided meaningful networking opportunities for participants to exchange insights, collaborate, and engage with ecosystem partners to further drive innovation and entrepreneurial success in Kuwait.

AmCham Kuwait expressed its sincere gratitude to DHL Express Kuwait, The National Fund, and Learn & Evolve LLC for their valuable partnership and contributions to the success of the Kuwait 4SMEs workshop.

About AmCham Kuwait

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. The Chamber advocates for American interests in Kuwait and promotes collaboration, dialogue, and growth across the business community. For more information, visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow @abck1985 on social media.