Events included AlUla Duathlon, AlUla Half Marathon, Ashar Valley Triathlon, AlUla 4-Hour Endurance Race, Yoga classes and more

Activities showcased stunning locations including Elephant Rock, Harrat Viewpoint, Heart of the Oasis, Hegra, and the Old Town Amphitheatre

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – AlUla Wellness Festival has concluded after attracting thousands of visitors to experience nine days of exclusive wellness and fitness events and activations hosted across the region’s iconic landscapes.

Focussing on enhancing physical and mental wellbeing, the festival featured a diverse range of high-performance and endurance events including AlUla Duathlon, AlUla Half Marathon, Ashar Valley Triathlon and AlUla 24-Hour Endurance Race, hosted alongside the AlUla Yoga Programme and wellness events, that blended wellness and mindfulness practices with local heritage and iconic scenery.

Activations during the festival took place in breathtaking surroundings, showcasing the natural beauty of AlUla, including Elephant Rock, Harrat Viewpoint, Heart of the Oasis, Hegra, and the Old Town Amphitheatre.

The festival successfully blended AlUla’s rich cultural tapestry with contemporary wellness trends, leveraging the natural tranquillity and therapeutic qualities of the oasis.

Discussing the unmistakable ambiance and setting of AlUla Wellness Festival, Aldrin Dela Vega, Instructor at Les Mills said: “We held our sessions at elephant rock which is incredible. It’s a really iconic place, it’s amazing to teach a class in such a breathtaking location.

“It was so nice to see local people joining the class and having their first experience of body pump. To do these classes here, with these incredible views is truly mind-blowing. AlUla is truly unique, the atmosphere the surroundings, there’s truly nothing like it anywhere else in the world.”

Returning to the event for the second time, Sara Sami O Aldulaijan, Yoga Instructor at 5 Senses, explained how the atmosphere at the event is something that is unmatched by other wellness event held across the world.

“AlUla is so welcoming, it feels amazing to be back, this year there are so many locations hosting events, so we get to experience and explore more of AlUla. Events like this in Saudi Arabia are a wonderful way to enter this world that people weren’t able to explore just a few years ago. It’s a great way for people to understand what this country is like and the amazing events and attractions that are here for people to experience.

“I love the energy and the vibe, it’s like time stops here and we’re all just enjoying the moment together. The connection you feel with yourself and the environment here is a completely different level. There’s no event quite like this anywhere in the world.”

AlUla Moments has a full calendar of events running year-round with various events, including Hegra Candlelit Classics, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, AlUla Arts Festival, Winter at Tantora, AlUla Desert Polo, AlUla Trail Race 2026 and much more.

For more information, visit experiencealula.com.

For further information, please contact:

alulamoments@hkstrategies.com

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments calendar introduces a diverse lineup of festivals and events designed to unlock AlUla’s stories, reveal its hidden layers, and celebrate both local and global cultures. With over 7,000 years of continuous human presence and once home to some of the most sophisticated ancient civilisations, AlUla has always been a natural setting for cultural gatherings and shared experiences.

The calendar features five flagship festivals, each offering a rich mix of experiences across art, culture, music, nature, wellness and astronomy. These include the AlUla Wellness Festival, focused on modern practices that engage mind, body, and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, fashion, music, and culture; and the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, which honours the civilisations that once thrived in AlUla through immersive storytelling and experiences. The AlUla Skies Festival celebrates the wonders of the night sky with hot air balloons and stargazing, while the AlUla Arts Festival brings together contemporary and ancient expressions of creativity through exhibitions, installations, and cultural programming.

Alongside these festivals, the AlUla Moments calendar also includes standout marquee events such as AZIMUTH and AlUla Desert Polo, in addition to heritage sports events like the AlFursan Endurance AlUla. These are complemented by world-class experiences across fashion, adventure, and sport, further positioning AlUla as a leading destination for meaningful and memorable experiences.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Romans conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com