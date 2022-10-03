Dubai is currently one of the fascinating places in the world for emerging tech, creative industries and professional business events, like the upcoming Grand Business Season Opening by GuyWay Group on the 6th-7th of October.

The Global Innovation Index, GII, ranked UAE among the top 3 innovation economies in MENA and Dubai is in the top 20 of the most innovative cities in the world. The Smart, hyper-connected infrastructure and communicative environment of Dubai help drive economic growth and international cooperation in all fields of business. However, once the world is in recession and inflation risen up by 8,3%, no major asset class—stocks, bonds, real estate, crypto—has gone unscathed. It has been a shocking year for all investors, as financial distress occurs widely.

Only a professional community can help investors to navigate within the market’s trends and latest upgrades. Dubai unites top CEOs, board members, VCs and institutional investors, Tier-1 Funds, promising startups, ambassadors & influencers from around the world to lead the investment market toward a greater future.

Business events, like Grand Business Season Opening by GuyWay Group, allow senior executives and investors to dive into investment trends and strategies in the bearish market and build effective communication with other participants. During the Investment MeetUp-Party (6.10), world-famous WEB 3.0 representatives will discuss the global investment market reality and the new ways of its monetization. It will clarify issues regarding the prospective role and value of NFTs and Metaverses, laws and regulations change, and forecasts on investment trends. Beside the Investment Meet-up, the Networking VIP Yacht-Party will be organized on October 7. One of the biggest yachts in Dubai will gather investment market leaders for high-quality networking. The cruise will allow participants to solve their business objectives through new B2B, B2C, B2G connections in an informal atmosphere.

Grand Business Season Opening free registration, at Fairmont Dubai, Thu, Oct 6, 2022, 7:00 PM – Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 2:00 AM

Many people are choosing to be engaged with the Dubai business environment as it boosts their professional interests, enriches the network, and helps to navigate in the latest tech trends. One of the ways to immerse oneself in this environment is to participate in high-profile business events in the city during the year. Each event intends to gather the most proficient players in the industry to provide the best networking for participants. For example, the WOW Summit, an annual event for WEB 3.0 professionals, is one of the most significant blockchain events in the world. The level of expertise and the quality of connections are highly appreciated by guests, as it helps them to have the most exclusive insights and mutually benefit each other.

The GuyWay Group has a long history of organizing high-level business events in Dubai, focusing on unique connections and exclusive networking.

