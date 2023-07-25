Allianz speakers over the decade include Allianz Group CEO Oliver Bäte, and Allianz Group Chief Economist Ludovic Subran, to name but a few.

Wolfgang Wopperer Head of P&C Third Party Reinsurance Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa at Allianz Reinsurance spoke on behalf of the insurer.

Allianz Commercial sponsors the AIE conference to secure the future of its business partners, industry, and community.

Johannesburg: Allianz Commercial in South Africa sponsors the African Insurance Exchange (AIE) Conference 2023 held at Sun City, North West, South Africa from July 24 – 25, 2023 to create an environment for the company to thrive as it delivers thought leadership content to the insurance industry and the financial services sector. Allianz Commercial has been sponsoring the AIE since 2013. Themed Collaborate. Cultivate. Create, the conference brings almost 1000 professionals from the financial services industry, globally. Most of the attendees are decision-makers in the sector. The aim is to engage with the industry on topical matters affecting the economy, the African continent, and the global impact.

Wolfgang Wopperer Head of P&C Third Party Reinsurance Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa at Allianz Reinsurance spoke as a panelist on the topic: The state of readiness of the reinsurance market for a sustainable future focusing on the long-term sustainability of the reinsurance market, impact of reinsurance on the economy and catastrophic events impacting the reinsurance market. Stuart McMurdo, CEO- Reinsurance at SCOR P&C and Christiaan Ahlers, Divisional Head at the Prudential Authority were part of the discussion, which was facilitated by TV news anchor, Tumelo Mothotoane.

Allianz Commercial CEO in South Africa Thusang Mahlangu, Business Development Manager Senzile Ndlozi, Head of Property Ronald Dodo-Tabaziva, Head of MidCorp Geoff Tanton, Senior Liability Underwriter Curtis Rigney and Financial Lines Underwriter Clement Khoza represented Allianz Commercial at the conference to network with existing and potential business partners.

Allianz speakers over the decade

Some of the past speakers over the 10 years of the sponsorship include Allianz Group CEO Oliver Bäte, Allianz Group Chief Economist Ludovic Subran, Allianz Commercial Chief Regions & Markets Officer Henning Haagen, and Allianz Commercial Global Head of Cyber Scott Sayce to name but a few. The conference attracts delegates from South Africa and other Southern African countries and is one of the largest insurance conferences in Africa. The Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA) and The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) host it.

“Allianz Commercial is sponsoring the AIE conference as it enables us to secure the future of our business partners, industry, and community by exploring ideas and solutions that allow the industry to be more sustainable and relevant. AIE allows us as a company and an industry to reflect, connect, learn, and grow,” said Thusang Mahlangu CEO of Allianz Commercial in South Africa.

Conference hosts

The IISA is a registered non-profit organization established in 1966 by the industry to advance the insurance sector in South Africa and beyond. The primary responsibility of the institute is to promote the advancement of knowledge and skills, the maintenance of the highest level of standards and ethics as well as professional development within the insurance industry. Allianz Africa CEO and Board Member, Delphine Traore was its first black female president while CEO of Allianz Commercial in South Africa. The SAIA is the representative body of the non-life insurance industry. It represents the industry to all relevant stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and dynamic industry. Thusang is one of its board members and is also a board member of the IISA.

More about the theme

The foundation for the theme is based on the new collaborative phase that is developing in the business space. It provides strategies to remain innovative and equipped for the future for those who embrace it. This phase means partnering for accelerated growth and creating value for customers - improving customer experience. Therefore, as an industry, we must cultivate better growth today, tomorrow, and together, to create value. What we cultivate and create together, will be our calling card to commercial activities. Also, it will underpin the success of the entire insurance industry and the financial sector at large. Individually we have achieved a lot, now it’s time to work together to conquer and achieve much more.

About Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world’s largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or Hollywood film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength, and network of the world’s #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what’s ahead: They trust on us for providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either though our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2022, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated more than €19 billion gross premium globally.

