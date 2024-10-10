Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): The fourth edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2024, under the patronage of The Office of His Highness Sheikh Abdulhakim Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum, will all set to open its doors to the public on Tuesday (October 22) at the Jumeirah Creekside in Dubai.

Business heavyweights, leading speakers, panelists, financial experts and business thought leaders have confirmed their participation at the event.

The 2-days summit seeks to advance the conversation beyond traditional notions of women’s empowerment.

Women have historically played key roles in society and have been influential decision-makers. However, their representation in the workforce has often been lacking. Global statistics reveal that only 6% of women hold leadership positions, and this percentage further declined during the pandemic.

The forum marks the evolution of contemporary leadership and aims to inspire the next generation of women leaders. Let’s join forces to harness this momentum and support women in continuing to break down barriers.

H.E Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: The UAE has long been committed to empowering women across various sectors, and conferences like the Women Leaders Summit are instrumental in supporting these efforts.

“These events offer a platform to dig deeper into topics that accelerate progress by reflecting on global best practices and leveraging expertise to provide new perspectives. Discussing the challenges and opportunities facing women in the digital age allows us to form more actionable strategies that align with the UAE’s vision for gender equality and women’s empowerment.” Al Mansoori added.

“The UAE's focus on bridging gaps and fostering opportunities for women, particularly in the technology sector, is evident in its national policies and initiatives. The country has been a leader in promoting education, supporting entrepreneurship, and ensuring that women are well-represented in leadership roles. This summit provides an opportunity to discuss these themes and how they contribute to the UAE's broader goals of positioning women as key contributors to the nation's digital transformation and future growth.” Al Mansoori concluded.

Capt. Sahar Rasti, UAE’s First Female Ship Captain and CEO of SJR Group, said: Conferences like the Women Leaders’ Summit provides a powerful platform for showcasing how far the UAE has come in its efforts to empower women and set the stage for further action. By addressing critical issues and opportunities for growth, these discussions allow us to align our collective efforts with the UAE’s vision, ensuring that more women can access leadership roles, break barriers, and create impact across diverse sectors.

She noted that one of the key challenges is the gap between opportunities and access, particularly in fields that have historically been male-dominated. However, the UAE’s supportive policies are creating a ripple effect, opening doors in industries like technology, maritime, and entrepreneurship. The greatest opportunity now is in fostering a mindset shift, where women not only feel empowered but are equipped with the right resources to thrive.

Emily Mogano , Chief of Staff And Head of Investments in Africa Al Maktoum Investment Group, Under the Patronage of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Abdulhakim Obaid Buti Al Maktoum, said: The Middle East Women Leaders Summit is essential for advancing women's leadership and empowerment across the region.

“It creates a platform for influential dialogue, fosters collaboration, and highlights the transformative impact women can have on economic and social development in their communities no matter their background. We can accelerate the pace of change and inspire future generations.” Mogano concluded.

Speakers for the summit also includes, H.E Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship (Sheraa); Myriam Keramane, CEO & Founder, Myrian.K Paris; Maitha Alnuaimi, GIS Center Department Director, Dubai Muncipality; Anita Wieja-Caruba, Associate Director-policy & legal, Dubai Financial Services Authority; Rania El Khouly, Global Human Resources Shared Services Sr. Director, Weatherford; Razan Akrouk, Cheif People Office, GMG; Khadija Al Hammady, Deputy Chief Operation Officer, RAKBANK, Dr. Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education; Nisha Rani, Chief Information Security Officer, Emirates Leisure Retail & more;

