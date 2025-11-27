Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group is pleased to announce the return of the Malath Exhibition at Al Mamsha Sharjah, taking place from November 28 to December 1, daily from 5:00 PM onwards. Now in its third edition in Al Mamsha Sharjah, the pop-up event brings together more than 60 homegrown fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, offering visitors a unique shopping experience inspired by this year’s theme: “Winter Nights.”

This edition of Malath reinforces Alef Group’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs while showcasing Al Mamsha as Sharjah’s vibrant lifestyle destination. Visitors will be able to explore a curated selection of abayas, ready-to-wear collections, perfumes, skincare, accessories, and more, with many brands offering special seasonal collections and limited-time pieces.

To amplify the experience, some prominent influencers will attend and cover the exhibition across social media, encouraging wider engagement and attracting footfall from across the Emirate. With an expected attendance of over 1,000 visitors per day, Malath Exhibition aims to celebrate creativity, nurture local talent, and offer the community an engaging shopping experience ahead of the festive season.

Malath Exhibition

Date: November 28 – December 1

Time: From 5:00 PM onward

Location: Al Mamsha, Sharjah

About Alef

Alef Group is a privately held destination and lifestyle experience developer, founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing meaningful and connected communities that celebrate creativity, innovation, and cultural pride through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group's diverse and premium portfolio leads the way in business, leisure, and residential projects, creating places that inspire connection, creativity, and a better life.

Capitalising on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognises the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Evolving beyond its Sharjah roots, Alef Group today positions itself as a home-grown UAE regional creative destination company — developing with heritage, guided by vision, and inspired by humanity.

Alef Group continues to invest in strategic joint ventures with credible entities, with a business scope that covers multiple divisions united by a shared purpose of human connection, cultural authenticity, and progressive thinking.