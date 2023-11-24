Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced that it will be a Transportation Partner for Yas Marina for the upcoming Race Week, 23 to 26 November 2023.

The partnership comes in line with Al Masaood’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar focusing on Sports and Youth. Through this pillar, the Group supports major sporting events that take place in Abu Dhabi, positioning the capital as a leading destination for global sporting events and championships.

Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan will provide logistics support by supplying a fleet of Nissan vehicles as transportation for VVIP guests in attendance at the event. Through this partnership, AMA Nissan will showcase the legendary Nissan Z sportscar – owing to its rich racing heritage, and in line with the overall event environment and track excitement.

This partnership signifies Al Masaood Automobiles’ ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its community and championing global sporting events that unite enthusiasts from around the world.

